Federal highway officials on Thursday announced $635 million to repair or replace numerous old and outdated bridges ranging from Alaska to Maine, including a couple located in popular national parks.

The grants for more than 70 small- and medium-size bridges in 19 states mark the latest infusion from a $1.2 trillion infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The measure directed $40 billion to bridges over five years, the largest dedicated bridge investment in decades.

Maine will receive the most money from the latest grants — nearly $133 million for a dozen bridges along Interstate 95 and Interstate 395. At least one of the bridges over I-95 is in poor condition, the rest are likely to rapidly deteriorate, and none are able to allow extra-tall vehicles to pass underneath them, the Federal Highway Administration said.

In Alaska, more than $13 million will help replace the Ghiglione Bridge in Denali National Park and Preserve. The existing bridge isn't built to current earthquake standards, and it's located not far from where a long-troublesome landslide, worsened by climate change, has forced park officials to restrict public access to the road.

In Wyoming, $23 million will help repair an 85-year-old, 200-foot-high bridge that carries vehicles — and, sometimes, herds of buffalo — over the Gardner River in Yellowstone National Park. Without preservation, the bridge could have to close within five years, the Federal Highway Administration said. The rehabilitation efforts should extend its lifespan by about 30 years, Wyoming's congressional delegation said in a letter last year urging federal officials to approve the project.

The latest grants come after Biden's administration announced $5 billion for large bridge projects in July.

That's still well shy of the $400 billion that the American Road & Transportation Builders Association estimates it would cost to make all the needed bridge repairs nationwide.