All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
Arts & EntertainmentMarch 18, 2025

Book Review: Yuko Tsushima, now in English translation, explores nuclear, and personal, nightmares

Yuko Tsushima's "Wildcat Dome," now available in English, delves into Japan's nuclear history and personal nightmares, weaving themes of war, discrimination, and societal upheaval in a mesmerizing narrative.

YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
This cover image released by Farrar, Straus and Giroux shows "Wildcat Dome" by Yuko Tsushima. (FSG via AP)
This cover image released by Farrar, Straus and Giroux shows "Wildcat Dome" by Yuko Tsushima. (FSG via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Japan’s three historic nuclear events — the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the closing days of World War II and the 2011 nuclear plant meltdowns in Fukushima — form a key backdrop for “Wildcat Dome,” a novel by Yuko Tsushima.

Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda’s English translation of the book by the Kawabata and Tanizaki awards-winning writer is now out from Farrar, Straus and Giroux, going on sale this month.

As fitting of a catastrophic theme, the writing rambles, although intentionally and in a delightfully mesmerizing style, meandering from a description of a scene to a dialogue, only to be interrupted by a sound, an image or an action, like memories of a dream, or a nightmare.

Among the main characters are children born to Japanese women and American servicemen, who grow up in an orphanage. They embody the human costs of war, and the suffering of living in a discriminatory society.

The layering of the subplots involving radiation and racism, as well as personal conflict, leads always to the big question: Why?

The author never gives us a real answer or pretends to try.

The book has references to sweeping social themes like Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Malcolm X, and the Vietnam War, as well as the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center. And they are juxtaposed with personal catastrophe.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The characters live through the Fukushima disaster, the fear of radiation, witnessing crowds of people wearing masks, then forgetting to wear them, followed again by more fear. In another segment, a mother is taking care of a son who has “turned into a cold stone,” haunted by a child’s drowning.

“The mother sighs and opens the door. The floorboards squeak like a cat’s helpless meow, drawing her inside,” a passage reads.

“Raindrops, glimmering white, slide off each leaf, the sound of the drip, drip striking his eardrums like a song, a quietness that could only be called a raindrop song, a cheerful song,” goes another passage typical of Tsushima’s language.

Traveling across time, back and forth, as well as geographically, to Europe at one point, as well as Japan and the U.S., the storytelling may be easily called a bit chaotic. But one wouldn’t expect a nuclear disaster, war or murder to be too orderly.

In the hands of Tsushima, the daughter of famed novelist Osamu Dazai, who wrote “No Longer Human,” it’s strangely riveting. “Wildcat Dome” is Tsushima's final work. She died in 2016.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Advertisement
Related
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
Movie Review: 'Snow White' is no poisoned apple but it doesn...
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
Book Review: Hannah Deitch delivers twisty thrills with debu...
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
Movie Review: Even 2 De Niros aren’t quite enough to make ‘A...
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 19
Movie Review: Jonathan Majors plays a man on the edge in the...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
French bulldog is still top US breed, but is another gaining momentum? Of corso
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 18
French bulldog is still top US breed, but is another gaining momentum? Of corso
Photo gallery: St. Punktrick's concert kicks off holiday weekend
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 18
Photo gallery: St. Punktrick's concert kicks off holiday weekend
Music Review: My Morning Jacket's 10th album 'is' a joy for fans and newbies alike
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 17
Music Review: My Morning Jacket's 10th album 'is' a joy for fans and newbies alike
Book Review: Patrycja Humienik’s powerful debut poetry collection is a conundrum worth mulling over
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 17
Book Review: Patrycja Humienik’s powerful debut poetry collection is a conundrum worth mulling over
Movie Review: ‘Novocaine,’ with Jack Quaid, is a shot of bloody action-comedy
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 17
Movie Review: ‘Novocaine,’ with Jack Quaid, is a shot of bloody action-comedy
St. Patrick's Day brings boisterous parades and celebrations to New York and other cities
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 17
St. Patrick's Day brings boisterous parades and celebrations to New York and other cities
Movie Review: Soderbergh's sleek spy thriller 'Black Bag' crackles
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 14
Movie Review: Soderbergh's sleek spy thriller 'Black Bag' crackles
Movie Review: Russo brothers' sci-fi ‘The Electric State’ is big, ambitious and dull
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 14
Movie Review: Russo brothers' sci-fi ‘The Electric State’ is big, ambitious and dull
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy