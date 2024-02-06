Claudia Lin, an online dating detective in the age of AI, is hunting once again through a dark cybersphere of tech systems in “The Rivals,” the second novel in a new mystery series by Jane Pek.

Pek, who introduced Claudia in her 2022 debut book, “The Verifiers,” has given the mystery genre fresh trappings — a vivid New York City landscape of chatbots and apps that can create chaos or sniff out fraud, and a delightfully plucky new sleuth, who is in her mid-20s, Asian American and gay.

In “The Rivals,” Claudia and Becks Rittel are the co-owners of the fact-checking firm Veracity. It’s a tiny business — it only has one other employee, the unkempt gamer Squirrel — but helps clients of giant matchmaking platforms make sure the strangers they meet for dates are not unscrupulous liars or worse.

“The Rivals” opens with a couple of customers from online meet-up sites seeking different kinds of assistance. One wants Veracity to make sure his new lady friend, the charming Amalia Suarez, is all she claims to be; the other, Pradeep Mehta, anxiously asks for help taking down a false online gay-dating profile that could ruin his life.

Claudia takes on both projects, despite Becks’ protests and disparagement. A curt, tough-minded colleague in her mid-30s, Becks is nicknamed the “Blonde Assassin.” In short order, both cases present Claudia with false turns, odd developments and scary possibilities. These twists make “The Rivals” a modern mystery unfolding amid synthetic culprits — cyberworld bots known as “synths” — that can wreck real lives.