All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
APtoReviewDecember 16, 2024

Book Review: 'The Rivals' is Jane Pek’s fine new mystery novel of online dating, love and death

Claudia Lin, an

KENDAL WEAVER, Associated Press

Claudia Lin, an online dating detective in the age of AI, is hunting once again through a dark cybersphere of tech systems in “The Rivals,” the second novel in a new mystery series by Jane Pek.

Pek, who introduced Claudia in her 2022 debut book, “The Verifiers,” has given the mystery genre fresh trappings — a vivid New York City landscape of chatbots and apps that can create chaos or sniff out fraud, and a delightfully plucky new sleuth, who is in her mid-20s, Asian American and gay.

In “The Rivals,” Claudia and Becks Rittel are the co-owners of the fact-checking firm Veracity. It’s a tiny business — it only has one other employee, the unkempt gamer Squirrel — but helps clients of giant matchmaking platforms make sure the strangers they meet for dates are not unscrupulous liars or worse.

“The Rivals” opens with a couple of customers from online meet-up sites seeking different kinds of assistance. One wants Veracity to make sure his new lady friend, the charming Amalia Suarez, is all she claims to be; the other, Pradeep Mehta, anxiously asks for help taking down a false online gay-dating profile that could ruin his life.

Claudia takes on both projects, despite Becks’ protests and disparagement. A curt, tough-minded colleague in her mid-30s, Becks is nicknamed the “Blonde Assassin.” In short order, both cases present Claudia with false turns, odd developments and scary possibilities. These twists make “The Rivals” a modern mystery unfolding amid synthetic culprits — cyberworld bots known as “synths” — that can wreck real lives.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pek adds a few vital human ingredients to the story’s digital mix. One is Claudia’s striving but dysfunctional family. Her siblings, Charles and Coraline, and their irritable mother are introduced in an early chapter as they gather in the West Village for a meal celebrating the Chinese New Year. Coraline’s beau is there, too. Their father is out of the picture. A celebration the meal is not, but the Lin family fracas adds sparks to the narrative throughout.

Pek also makes neighborhoods and go-to sites of Manhattan, Brooklyn and other city environs an integral and appealing part of the story. Claudia, for example, plays Ultimate frisbee in Prospect Park and takes the reader on her many rendezvous, from the touristy High Line to a bike path through Fort Washington Park.

Claudia’s sexuality is not a central tug-of-war plot issue. But it does give an edgy lift to the story line when Claudia, as the novel’s narrator, notes the inner romantic tingles set off in her by others.

Pek writes with wit and AI savvy. At times “The Rivals” unfolds with so much tech-heavy dialogue that it can be hard to follow. But Claudia is a winning new entry in the field of modern serial detectives. “The Rivals” hints that she has more work in store. With the freshness of Pek’s staging of online love and death, a third entry in the series will be welcome.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Advertisement
Related
APtoReviewDec. 13
More playing time? A fresh start? Extra cash? The transfer p...
APtoReviewDec. 13
Win or lose at North Carolina, Bill Belichick's NFL legacy i...
APtoReviewDec. 11
Movie Review: 'Kraven the Hunter' is another misfire in the ...
APtoReviewDec. 10
Movie Review: A 'Lord of the Rings' tradition turns small-sc...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Book Review: Weike Wang’s 3rd novel 'Rental House' finds beauty and humor in a marriage of opposites
APtoReviewDec. 10
Book Review: Weike Wang’s 3rd novel 'Rental House' finds beauty and humor in a marriage of opposites
Republican-led states are rolling out plans that could aid Trump's mass deportation effort
APtoReviewDec. 10
Republican-led states are rolling out plans that could aid Trump's mass deportation effort
Missouri companies sue to stop a law that raises minimum wage and requires paid sick leave
APtoReviewDec. 9
Missouri companies sue to stop a law that raises minimum wage and requires paid sick leave
Analysis: Collapse of Syria's Assad is a blow to Iran's 'Axis of Resistance'
APtoReviewDec. 8
Analysis: Collapse of Syria's Assad is a blow to Iran's 'Axis of Resistance'
Election Day has long passed. In some states, legislatures are working to undermine the results
APtoReviewDec. 7
Election Day has long passed. In some states, legislatures are working to undermine the results
Man accused of buying gun later found at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting sentenced
APtoReviewDec. 7
Man accused of buying gun later found at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting sentenced
What to know about abortion access in Missouri
APtoReviewDec. 6
What to know about abortion access in Missouri
Movie Review: A wordless Latvian cat parable about climate change is the year's best animated movie
APtoReviewDec. 6
Movie Review: A wordless Latvian cat parable about climate change is the year's best animated movie
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy