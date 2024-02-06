From the very first page of Susan Minot’s latest novel, “Don’t Be a Stranger,” Ivy Cooper, a single mother in her early 50s, has sex on her mind. The scene opens with her in the bath, thinking about the sex she’s had in that tub, the sex she’d like to have — but also, her bills, her writing, her young son, the Iraq war.

So, when the doorbell rings and she runs to get it wrapped only in a towel, opening the door on a man some 20 years younger with a shadowed face, handsome, with “full mouth” and “bruised eyes,” you can guess where this story is going. “She saw something in him unusual, as if not touched by the usual things,” Minot writes in her characteristic style that is both dreamy and precise.

Over the next 300 pages Minot strives mightily to convey every aspect of Ivy’s obsessive desire for this vagabond musician, Ansel Fleming, who showed up that night to escort her to a party. It is a passion that defies common sense, promises to upend lives, and by the end of the novel, nearly drives her out of her mind.

Never mind that Ansel recently spent seven years in jail on a drug charge. That he tells her up front he’s not looking to fall in love. None of that can shake her conviction, formed the first night she met him, that wherever he was “held more dense molecules than were in the rest of the room.”