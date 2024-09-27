All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 30, 2024
Book Review: 'Revenge of the Tipping Point' is fan service for readers of Gladwell's 2000 book
Malcolm Gladwell's "Revenge of the Tipping Point" revisits and expands on his classic concepts from 2000, exploring social epidemics and their modern implications, including the COVID-19 pandemic. A treat for longtime fans.
ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press
This cover image released by Little, Brown & Co. shows "Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering" by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown & Co. via AP)
This cover image released by Little, Brown & Co. shows "Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering" by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown & Co. via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

It's been nearly 25 years since Malcolm Gladwell published “The Tipping Point," and it's still easy to catch it being read on airplanes, displayed prominently on executives' bookshelves or hear its jargon slipped into conversations. It's no surprise that a sequel was the next logical step.

In “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Gladwell is rehashing and rebuilding on the concepts that he first wrote about in 2000. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it wasn't really necessary either.

Gladwell is revisiting the concept of “social epidemics” and how little things could make a big difference. In his latest book, he's just as concerned about the underside of the tipping point, or what he calls an “attempt to do a forensic investigation of social epidemics.”

The book's style is familiar to anyone who has followed Gladwell's work over the years: an engaging but whiplash-inducing tour of examples ranging from bank robberies in Los Angeles to the opioid epidemic. And it makes sense that a book looking at social epidemics would also look at the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A key part of Gladwell's thesis in “Revenge” looks at what he calls the overstory, small-area variations that distinguish one area or community from another and affect the people who live there. It's what may explain differences in Medicare fraud rates among communities or vaccination rates among types of schools.

“Revenge” is entertaining but it's essentially fan service for readers who enjoyed “The Tipping Point." The sequel provides more of the same: nuggets of history and jargon that they soak up on airplanes and toss around during conference table conversations.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Advertisement
Related
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 30
Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 29
'Megalopolis' flops, 'The Wild Robot' soars at box office
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 27
Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter an...
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 27
Van Gogh paintings vandalized at a London gallery after 2 ac...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
'Noises Off' premieres at River Campus on Thursday
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 27
'Noises Off' premieres at River Campus on Thursday
Music Review: Michael Bublé's 'The Best Of Bublé' is an overdue dive into his electrifying work
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 27
Music Review: Michael Bublé's 'The Best Of Bublé' is an overdue dive into his electrifying work
Meta unveils cheaper VR headset, AI updates and shows off prototype for holographic AR glasses
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 26
Meta unveils cheaper VR headset, AI updates and shows off prototype for holographic AR glasses
Movie Review: Visually stunning, emotionally powerful, 'The Wild Robot' is everything
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 25
Movie Review: Visually stunning, emotionally powerful, 'The Wild Robot' is everything
Video game actors' union calls for strike against 'League of Legends'
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 24
Video game actors' union calls for strike against 'League of Legends'
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares off 'Transformers' for third week as box office No. 1
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 22
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares off 'Transformers' for third week as box office No. 1
Book Review: Wright Thompson exposes deep racist roots of the Mississippi Delta in ‘The Barn’
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 21
Book Review: Wright Thompson exposes deep racist roots of the Mississippi Delta in ‘The Barn’
Keith Holloway presents Jerry Garcia art exhibit at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 20
Keith Holloway presents Jerry Garcia art exhibit at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy