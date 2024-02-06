With the rise of Artificial Intelligence and the uncertainty of the geopolitical moment, it seems appropriate to start 2025 with some surreal fiction.

So how about “Blob: A Love Story,” starring a Taiwanese-American named Vi, who stumbles upon a “beige gelatin splotch” with mouth, eyes, and lips, next to a trash can outside a dive bar, takes it home, feeds it and helps it morph into a real man?

That’s the plot summary in brief, and it’s a whole lot weirder than that. First-time novelist Maggie Su has fun letting Vi essentially mold her ideal man — “He doesn’t look like any one movie star but rather a conglomeration of movie stars” — but the story isn’t played entirely for laughs. Creating and interacting with Bob the blob (yes, that’s the name she gives him. It?) gives Vi plenty of time to think about her own life. She’s uneasy about the way she treats so-called friends and has not yet come to terms with a recent breakup.