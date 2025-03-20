“Lincoln’s Peace” offers a pair of fascinating what ifs.

Had the Union maintained a larger and stronger post-Civil War occupying army, could it have banished all the residual slavery practices and prevented the formation of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups that crawled out from the Confederacy ruins?

And how different might the outcomes have been in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan had we thought harder about what we were going to do to resolve the issues that triggered armed conflict?

As Michael Vorenberg notes in “Lincoln’s Peace,” the end of a war does not necessarily signal the outbreak of peace.

But we Americans are an impatient people; we like to smash our way to victory and go home as quickly as possible, buoyed by the belief that we have vanquished evil, installed goodness and inspired World War Il liberation-of-France-level jubilation.

Never mind that scenario hasn’t happened since; we haven’t paused enough to learn. And the Civil War is the conflict that keeps on teaching.

In January, for example, Knopf published Richard Carwardine’s “Righteous Strife: How Religious Nationalists Forged Lincoln’s Union,” which explores the roles of faith-based nationalism during the Civil War and traces Christian nationalism to present-day issues such as abortion and gender identity.

The most potent lesson in Vorenberg’s “Lincoln’s Peace” is to carefully consider all the issues at stake in planning what to do after the fighting stops.