So you read “The Fault in Our Stars” or watched John Green on YouTube, and, if you’re like me, you probably thought, “I would read or watch anything this mind produced for public consumption.” Even if it’s a 200-page nonfiction thesis on tuberculosis arguing why it should be Public Enemy No. 1 and on its way to eradication.

Because, in true John Green fashion, there’s a footnote on the copyright page explaining the reasoning behind the font choice for his newest book, “Everything is Tuberculosis.” (Spoiler: The reason for the font is tuberculosis. Everything is.)

Early on, Green establishes that the tuberculosis is the top killer of humans among infectious diseases — a longstanding status quo only briefly disrupted by COVID-19. The slow-moving TB infected over 8 million people in one year and killed about 1.25 million, according to a recent World Health Organization report.

Yet, as Green shows throughout the book, TB is curable and even preventable.

The text seamlessly moves through related topics, from TB’s effects on history and fashion to the socioeconomic inequities that perpetuate the disease, and even the romanticization of an illness that, for a period, was associated with soulful poets and delicate feminine beauty.

But this synopsis will seem bone-dry compared to the actual text, because the real magic of Green’s writing is the deeply considerate, human touch that goes into every word. He uses the stories of real people to turn overwhelming problems into something personal and understandable. “We can do and be so much for each other — but only when we see one another in our full humanity,” Green writes.

“Everything is Tuberculosis” is reflective and earnest, with a few black-and-white pictures to illustrate a point or put a face to a name. Little nuggets of personalization consistently bring us back to our shared humanity, even in footnotes.