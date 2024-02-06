Kelsey McKinney bookends her new collection of essays on gossip with a word from Emily Dickinson: “Tell all the truth but tell it slant.”

As the co-creator of the runaway hit podcast “Normal Gossip," McKinney was well aware of gossip's need for a PR makeover. But what started as a project to liberate the act from its designation as sin, villainized and demeaned as “women’s talk,” transmuted into something much more slippery.

In interrogating the longstanding contradictions of gossip, Dickinson’s line proves instructive: Which parts are true, which parts are slant, and who gets to do the telling?

“You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip” is a whirlwind inquiry into one of society’s oldest practices. McKinney writes about gossip with an intellectual rigor that borders on reverence, explaining how a raunchy Doja Cat lyric exemplifies the theory of mind and how the notorious burn book from “Mean Girls” actually helped teenagers avoid a predatorial teacher.

In each essay, McKinney unpacks new facets of gossip with a colorful cast of sources, ranging from the Apostle Paul, ChatGPT, philosopher John Stuart Mill, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi and Town Tattle, an about-town magazine that was “essentially the Roaring Twenties’ Gossip Girl.”