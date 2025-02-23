Holly Brickley’s debut “Deep Cuts” is a book for music lovers. Not just any type of music lovers — diehard music fans who enjoy analyzing every element of a song’s composition as well as its origin story.

Taking place in the early 2000s, this novel follows music writer Percy and her love interest Joe, an aspiring musician, as they progress from college students to working professionals. Brickley explores the push-pull dynamic between a critic and her criticized as the characters walk the line between intimate connection and superficial renown, as well as the greed that comes with both. The novel is a coming-of-age in its own right, delving into the pain points of becoming a young adult.

With each chapter title the name of a different song, “Deep Cuts” becomes a series of music essays breaking down both form and the evolution of popular music genres as they relate to Percy’s fictional life. The title is a reference to the concept of “deep cuts,” or songs by popular musicians unfamiliar to the public but revered by critics.

Percy is a self-described “sidekick,” and she stays that way throughout the novel, taking a backseat to the intricacies of other characters’ lives. Joe, on the other hand, has a compelling backstory and complicated emotional wounds. The reasons they can’t be together get increasingly frustrating as Percy inserts unnecessary conflict.