This year the world will mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, when Japan formally surrendered to the Allies and ended the horrors of World War II. Eight decades later, “Hold Strong,” a work of historical fiction by Robert Dugoni, written in partnership with academic researchers Jeff Langholz and Chris Crabtree, proves those horrors are still fertile storytelling ground.

“Hold Strong” is the story of Sam Carlson and Sarah Haber, young sweethearts in Eagle Grove, Minnesota, when the story begins. He joins the Army at the tail end of the Great Depression and quickly rises in rank to become a leader of men. Taken prisoner by the Japanese in 1942, he survives a series of atrocities, from the Bataan Death March in the Philippines to captivity in a Japanese “hell ship,” the Arisan Maru. She’s “the smartest girl in class,” who is recruited while studying mathematics at Mankato State Teachers College to become a code breaker, eventually joining the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) and playing a critical role in helping turn the tide of war.

Sam and Sarah are fictional, but the events they find themselves in are not. Langholz and Crabtree provide more than 100 pages in the Afterword and Notes sections citing sources and detailing the facts that ground the story. Readers can ignore them or take a deep dive.