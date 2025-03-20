When bestselling psychological thriller writer Paula Hawkins (“The Girl on the Train,” 2015) stamps the cover of your debut novel with “A Thelma & Louise for our times,” your career is off to a fast start.

The same goes for the plot pace of Hannah Deitch’s book, “Killer Potential,” which opens at a breakneck clip and doesn’t really slow down for about 200 pages. Evie Gordon is our narrator. She went to “a liberal arts school, stupidly expensive,” and is now working as an SAT tutor in pricey California zip codes. Her first sentence is a gem: “I was once a famous murderess.” The rest of the book reveals how she earned that appellation and the adverb “once.”

The opening scene is at “The Victor House,” which Evie describes in great detail — its “live-edge table cut from Portuguese wood,” the “De Gournay hand-painted silk wallpaper,” and the “aquamarine Moroccan tile in the bathroom.” It’s where Evie discovers the dead bodies of Dinah and Peter Victor, the mother with her face bashed in and the father floating in a koi pond. As Evie flees, she hears a voice crying out for help and rescues a woman trapped behind a door under a staircase, before coming face-to-face with her tutoring student, Serena. Thinking Evie and her accomplice are killers fleeing the scene of their crime, Serena attacks with a lamp and the scene ends with Evie smashing a vase against Serena’s head before escaping with the mystery woman in Evie’s car.