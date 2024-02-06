Salvador Dali hires a young artist with a striking similarity to the goddess Proserpina to model for him in the Sacro Bosco, a mystical garden almost as surreal as Dali himself. But the beautiful Julia Lombardi quickly finds there’s more tying her to the gods of Greek and Roman myths than just her looks.

“In the Garden of Monsters” is a Gothic reimagining of the Persephone myth set in Italy shortly after WWII and written delectably by Crystal King, who flexes her historical research and mouthwatering food writing skills.

And when I say mouthwatering, I mean it. King takes full advantage of the pomegranate’s role in the story to craft amazing meals, inspired in part by Dali himself.

The novel is a confluence — of art and surrealism, mythology and modernity, ghosts and monsters, sex and romance, history and mystery — that’s as surprising and satisfying as the astounding flavor combinations in the dishes described within.

As soon as Julia arrives at the castle near the Sacro Bosco along with Dali; his wife, Gala; a young Italian man to take photographs; and a strapping American to tote around the painting supplies, otherworldly things start happening. And the whole place is somewhat disquieting, what with the unnaturally blank servants and an uncanny glow that sometimes emanates from the garden below.