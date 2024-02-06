All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
APtoReviewNovember 25, 2024

Book Review: British novelist Naomi Wood is out with an astonishingly good short story collection

Naomi Wood, an English author not yet well known in the U.S., has written three historical novels, including the well-regarded “Mrs. Hemingway,” about the four wives of

ANN LEVIN, Associated Press
This cover image released by Mariner shows "This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" by Naomi Wood. (Mariner via AP)
This cover image released by Mariner shows "This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" by Naomi Wood. (Mariner via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Naomi Wood, an English author not yet well known in the U.S., has written three historical novels, including the well-regarded “Mrs. Hemingway,” about the four wives of Ernest Hemingway. During the Covid lockdowns, when her kids were confined at home and she had less time to herself, she turned to the short story form. The result, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” is an astonishingly good debut collection that often incorporates the bizarre, life-altering reality of the pandemic into the plots.

The main characters tend to be 30-something women trying to have it all. Kids, relationships, satisfying careers — the “seductive slipstream of productivity.” They also strive to be good citizens of an ailing planet and have sex with their partners more than once in a blue moon.

In “Comorbidities,” which won the 2023 BBC National Short Story Award, a couple with young children tries to spice up their marriage by making a sex tape. In an abundance of caution, the man pauses the action to read up on digital security and adjust his devices. Hours later, when the glow has worn off, the woman has a panic attack, worrying it might somehow end up in the “deadly slime of the internet.”

Her female protagonists happen to be a lusty bunch, enjoying sex in flavors that some might consider kinky. But once the little ones arrive, everything changes. Fathers might leave, but these mothers wouldn’t dream of it. “They’re the grand love affair, in the end. The kids. No one else,” says a character in the story “A/A/A/A.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But don’t think for a minute that they’re selfless or saintly. Feminism has freed them to enter the 21st century labor market and take on high-powered jobs, where they prove to be just as scheming, selfish and manipulative as the men.

“Recently, I had started to notice my bad energy, and I began to follow it, wondering where it would take me,” says the main character in “Wedding Day.” And where was that? To a scheme to disrupt her ex-boyfriend’s wedding by insisting he leave the party early to bring their daughter home for her bedtime. But revenge is bittersweet because once he is back in the apartment they used to share, she is overcome with painful memories of their powerful erotic attraction.

For all their flaws — and they have lots of them — the women in these delectable stories are insanely fun to be with because they are so fully imagined and true to the way we live now.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Advertisement
Related
APtoReviewNov. 25
How the first Pilgrims and the Puritans differed in their vi...
APtoReviewNov. 23
Jason Kelce's wife announces she is pregnant with the couple...
APtoReviewNov. 23
The pope will visit Corsica Dec. 15 after skipping Paris reo...
APtoReviewNov. 23
Music Review: Kendrick Lamar's pride, anger and confidence d...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NBA memo to players urges increased vigilance regarding home security following break-ins
APtoReviewNov. 22
NBA memo to players urges increased vigilance regarding home security following break-ins
Christmas TV movies are in their Taylor Swift era, with two Swift-inspired films airing this year
APtoReviewNov. 22
Christmas TV movies are in their Taylor Swift era, with two Swift-inspired films airing this year
Beyond evangelicals, Trump and his allies courted smaller faith groups, from the Amish to Chabad
APtoReviewNov. 22
Beyond evangelicals, Trump and his allies courted smaller faith groups, from the Amish to Chabad
St. Louis was once known as Mound City for its many Native American mounds. Just one remains
APtoReviewNov. 21
St. Louis was once known as Mound City for its many Native American mounds. Just one remains
What is the power struggle between President Milei and Argentina's soccer federation?
APtoReviewNov. 21
What is the power struggle between President Milei and Argentina's soccer federation?
Chris Sale wins NL Cy Young Award after being league's 1st pitching Triple Crown winner since 2011
APtoReviewNov. 20
Chris Sale wins NL Cy Young Award after being league's 1st pitching Triple Crown winner since 2011
Movie Review: Netflix's 'Joy' is a loud cheer for fertility, for never giving up — and science
APtoReviewNov. 20
Movie Review: Netflix's 'Joy' is a loud cheer for fertility, for never giving up — and science
Pope to make late Italian teenager Carlo Acutis the first millennial and digital saint on April 27
APtoReviewNov. 20
Pope to make late Italian teenager Carlo Acutis the first millennial and digital saint on April 27
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy