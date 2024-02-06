Historian H.W. Brands' “America First: Roosevelt vs Lindbergh in the Shadow of War" barely mentions former President Donald Trump or the 2024 election. But it could be one of the most relevant books to read for this year's presidential campaign.

Brands has written a resonant history of how Roosevelt fought behind the scenes — and eventually publicly — against the “America First” movement whose name was later appropriated by Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House in this year's election.

The book chronicles how aviator Charles Lindbergh became the charismatic face of the “America First” movement that arose in the wake of the WWI and urged against the United States' intervening overseas as Adolf Hitler rose to power.

Brands expertly displays the control President Franklin Delano Roosevelt displayed in approaching the movement during his early years in office, despite seeing the threat it could pose to foreign policy in the long term.