Ada Calhoun’s debut novel “Crush” is only a novel in the loosest sense. It’s really more of a well-sourced personal essay on love and relationships brilliantly disguised as a novel.

Coming out of the COVID-19 lockdowns with a severe lack of human connection, the story follows an unnamed narrator who craves attention and intimacy. When her husband, Paul, suggests they open their relationship so she can kiss other people, the narrator hesitantly agrees and soon finds her foray into sanctioned extramarital kissing completely invigorating. But when she reaches out to her college crush, David, their relationship quickly takes a life of its own and becomes an all-consuming, marriage-threatening soul connection.

“Crush” reads more like a series of journal entries or a friend telling a long-winded story over a handful of phone calls.

Between the hyper-specific events and details and the close similarities between the narrator and the author — her work in journalism and ghost-writing, her father’s death and even her fellowship at a Scottish castle — the novel takes on a non-fiction feel. Yet the nameless first-person perspective allows readers to embody the narrator and relate with her hopes, desires, and fears.