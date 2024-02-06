Have you ever woken up on Thanksgiving morning to a house full of company and just wanted to flee? In Mischa Berlinski’s extravagantly brilliant and darkly funny new novel, “Mona Acts Out,” the eponymous heroine does just that.

Mona Zahid, a celebrated stage actor, has a lot on her mind. She is worried that her surgeon husband, Phil, may be cheating on her. She, in turn, wonders whether she should cheat on him with a sexy former lover who has been cast opposite her in an upcoming production of “Antony and Cleopatra.”

She also worries about her college-age niece, Rachel, whose mother — Mona’s beloved sister, Zahra — has recently died, and who, as a high school intern, was instrumental in bringing about the downfall of Mona’s mentor, Milton Katz, legendary founder of an off-Broadway theater company.

Most of all, she worries about whether she even has the chops to play Cleopatra — in her opinion, the toughest role in Shakespeare, even harder than Hamlet. All this toil and trouble comes to a head on Thanksgiving morning when, under the influence of Zahra’s leftover pain pills and some very strong cannabis oil, Mona sets out to visit the disgraced Katz, who may or may not be dying.