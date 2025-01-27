Marigold Hart walked out on her billionaire husband, taking their 7-year-old daughter with her. She moved cross country to New York City and has been living under an assumed name.

Her husband, Anthony Orr, hires Joe King Oliver, former NYPD officer turned private detective, to track her down.

Joe, however, has problems of his own. His beloved, 94-year-old grandmother has cancer, and she wants to see her only son, Joe’s father, before consenting to surgery. But no one seems to know where to find Chief Odin Oliver, who has been estranged from his family ever since he was convicted of robbing a convenience store when Joe was just 13 years old.

In “Been Wrong So Long It Feels Like Right,” Walter Mosley’s third novel featuring Joe King Oliver, the author alternates between the two plots, making Joe the narrator of his own story.

Joe has little trouble finding Marigold Hart but is quick to recognize that a reunion with her husband is not in her best interest. In fact, the brute probably intends to kill her. So the missing person case quickly turns into a dangerous game of keep away.