Americans love road trips. Or at least American writers love them as metaphors of self-discovery. In Anna Montague’s beautiful, beguiling and slightly bonkers debut novel, “How Does That Make You Feel, Magda Eklund?” the main character does indeed jump into a car and head out on the highway to work out her issues. The twist is, the Magda of the title is not young and restless. She is a workaholic psychiatrist about to turn 70, prone to telling her anxious patients, “Let’s talk about how that makes you feel.”

What prompts her to undertake this improbable journey — even though she is a homebody, terrified to fly since 9/11 — is her grief over the recent, unexpected death of her dearest friend, Sara. Ever since that shocking turn of events, Sara’s husband, Fred — who has issues of his own — has been unloading Sara’s belongings on Magda, including the funeral urn with her ashes, seemingly unconcerned about their fate.

As Magda sorts through her belongings, she discovers the itinerary of a road trip that Sara had planned for the two of them to take to celebrate Magda’s 70th birthday. In an uncharacteristically bold move, Magda decides to do it alone, with Sara’s ashes by her side, to honor her wishes and try to work out the unspoken tensions and ambiguities that had clouded their relationship at the end.