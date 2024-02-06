CLAYTON — A Missouri appeals court panel ruled Thursday that the state's Republican governor — and not St. Louis County's Democratic county executive — has the power to appoint a replacement for the county's outgoing prosecuting attorney.

The ruling apparently ends the legal dispute between Gov. Mike Parson and County Executive Sam Page. The county announced afterward that Parson's appointee, Melissa Price Smith, will be sworn in Friday. She will replace Wesley Bell, a Democrat who was elected to Congress in November. Bell will be sworn into Congress on Friday in Washington, D.C.

The appeals court ruling upholds a December ruling by a circuit judge. The ruling came hours after lawyers for state and county leaders argued the case in front of a three-judge appeals court panel, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.