Among several blocs of religious voters, including his loyal evangelical base, Donald Trump fared roughly as well in his victory over Kamala Harris as he did in his loss to Joe Biden four years ago. One notable difference: He did better this year among Catholic voters, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters.

In 2020, the Catholic electorate — one the biggest religious blocs in the nation — was almost evenly split, with 50% backing Trump and 49% favoring Biden, a longtime member of the faith.

This year, according to VoteCast, 54% of Catholic voters supported Trump and 44% backed Harris — a shift that was particularly notable in North Carolina, Florida and Texas.

VoteCast documented a racial divide. About 6 in 10 white Catholics supported Trump, and about 4 in 10 supported Harris. By contrast, about 6 in 10 Latino Catholics supported Harris, and about 4 in 10 supported Trump.

Among other groups, VoteCast found that Trump generally fared about the same against Harris as he did against Biden, notably winning the support of about 8 in 10 white evangelical Christians.

Some of the other VoteCast findings:

--About 8 in 10 Black Protestants supported Harris; 15% supported Trump.

--About 69% of Jewish voters supported Harris; about 30% supported Trump.

--About two-thirds of Muslim voters supported Harris; about one-third supported Trump.

--About 6 in 10 Mormons supported Trump; about one-third supported Harris.

--About 7 in 10 nonreligious voters supported Harris; about 3 in 10 supported Trump.

During the 2024 campaign, as in other recent national elections, Catholic voters were sharply divided over various volatile social issues. Some conservative Catholics said the Democratic Party’s staunch support for abortion rights was reason enough to oppose Harris; some more liberal Catholics said Trump’s demonization of migrants and disinterest in social-justice issues made him unworthy of support.

“Work for justice will certainly be necessary," wrote the Rev. Sam Sawyer, editor-in-chief of the Jesuit news magazine America, in an assessment of the election results.

“Mr. Trump campaigned on the promise of mass deportations, which would tear families apart and destabilize communities across the country,” Sawyer wrote. “Our immigrant brothers and sisters will need voices raised up in their defense, and the Catholic Church especially must be a champion of solidarity with them.”

Kristan Hawkins, a Catholic convert who is president of Students for Life of America, said she — like many abortion opponents — was disappointed in Trump's avowed preference for state-by-state abortion laws rather than a national ban. Yet she staunchly supported him.