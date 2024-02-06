On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings were the biggest surprise in September. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were the top disappointment.

NFL teams spend the first month of the season establishing their identity. Some figure it out faster than others.

Week 4 was filled with prove-it opportunities for many across the league. The Vikings, Ravens, Buccaneers and Commanders were among the teams up for the challenge. The Jaguars, Eagles, Jets and Browns were on the opposite end of that.

After leading the Vikings to consecutive wins at home against San Francisco and Houston, Darnold threw three touchdown passes to help Minnesota build an early 28-point lead in a 31-29 road victory over Green Bay.

The Vikings, a consensus pick to finish last in the NFC North, are off to a 4-0 start and Darnold is playing like an MVP candidate. Coach Kevin O’Connell’s club is leading a tough a division but they’ve got a long way to go, especially after nearly blowing a big lead.

“Lot of things still to clean up,” O’Connell said. “Starts with me. We’ll make sure we keep refining this football team. ... What happened today means absolutely nothing moving forward, other than we’ve gotta go back to work and continue to improve as a football team because I absolutely love this team.”

The Ravens made a statement in a prime-time matchup, routing previously unbeaten Buffalo 35-10 to even their record. Baltimore saved its season with a hard-fought win at Dallas last week and followed up with a convincing performance against Josh Allen and the Bills.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are unstoppable when they both get going and the Ravens clearly aren’t finished. That 0-2 start is a memory now and they’ll be in the mix in a competitive AFC North.

A week after no-showing in a 26-7 home loss to Denver, the Buccaneers showed out in a 33-16 victory against Philadelphia that wasn’t as close as the final score.

Baker Mayfield picked apart the Eagles’ secondary and Tampa Bay’s defense dominated Jalen Hurts. The Buccaneers are 3-1 with two wins over 2023 playoff teams.

“We came out (with) a ‘hair on fire’ mentality,” Mayfield said. “Everybody was locked into what the plan was and that’s why we executed that quickly, but that needs to be the case every week.”