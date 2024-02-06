On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers moved the ball at will against the Saints. Jared Goff and the Lions were unstoppable in Dallas. The Texans, Falcons, Packers and Ravens also put up big numbers.

Offenses dominated in Week 6.

Nine teams scored at least 30 points, including Detroit’s 47 against the undermanned Cowboys and Tampa Bay’s 51-point outburst in New Orleans that could’ve reached the 60s if Mayfield hadn’t thrown three interceptions. It was the second-most points the Buccaneers have ever scored.

“That was a full group effort on offense,” Mayfield said.

With the Bills-Jets matchup remaining on Monday night, the combined average of 49.7 points per game this week is the most this season. Six teams had 400 total yards of offense and five more had 350.

Tampa Bay (4-2) led the way with a franchise-record 594 total yards, the second-most the Saints have ever allowed. Mayfield had 325 yards passing and four touchdowns and Sean Tucker ran for 136. The Buccaneers became just the fifth team in NFL history to have at least 300 yards passing and 275 yards rushing in a game.

“Put up 51 points and we had three turnovers,” wide receiver Chris Godwin said. “We can run the ball, we can throw the ball – obviously we are at our best when we can do both in the same game. Just having that ability to play in multiple ways and win in multiple ways is going to be big for us as we go down the season, because we’ve got a tough schedule.”

Detroit had such an easy time facing a defense missing Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson tried a few times to get an offensive lineman to score a touchdown.

Tackle-eligible Taylor Decker couldn’t grab Goff’s 2-yard toss in the end zone. All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell got a lateral off a hook-and-ladder play and ran to the Cowboys 3 only to have it negated by penalty.

Goff threw for 315 yards and three scores and the Lions (4-1) racked up 492 yards, handing Dallas (3-3) its third straight home loss.