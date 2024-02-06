ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man facing the death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing a child was a frequent victim of physical and sexual abuse in his youth and has a “structurally abnormal” brain that impairs his judgment, according to a clemency petition filed on his behalf.

Christopher Collings, 49, is scheduled to die by an injection of pentobarbital Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It would be the 23rd execution in the U.S. this year and the fourth in Missouri.

Collings was convicted of killing 9-year-old Rowan Ford, a fourth-grader from the tiny southwestern Missouri town of Stella, on Nov. 3, 2007. Her body was found in a sinkhole six days later. She had been strangled. Collings confessed to the crimes.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson was still weighing the clemency petition on Monday, but history is not on Collings' side: Parson, a former county sheriff, has overseen 12 executions and has never granted clemency.

Collings' attorney, Jeremy Weis, said another appeal is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, but various courts have rejected several of his previous appeals.

The clemency petition states that the abnormality of Collings’ brain causes him to suffer from “functional deficits in awareness, judgment and deliberation, comportment, appropriate social inhibition, and emotional regulation.” It also notes that he suffered from frequent and often violent abuse as a child.

“The result was a damaged human being with no guidance on how to grow into a functioning adult,” the petition states.

The petition also challenges the fairness of executing Collings when another man charged in the crime, Rowan's stepfather, David Spears, also confessed but was allowed to plead to lesser crimes. Spears served more than seven years in prison before his release in 2015.