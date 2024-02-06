Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content.

Shannon Toll, University of Dayton

(THE CONVERSATION) On Nov. 27, 1949, prima ballerina Maria Tallchief waited for her cue in the wings of the City Center in downtown Manhattan, preparing to take the stage in the New York City Ballet’s premiere of “Firebird.”

This production was a reimagining of a famous ballet based on a Russian folktale and featured an Osage ballerina who forced the dance world to reimagine who could be one of their biggest stars. In that moment, Tallchief had no idea that she was about to make history, not only for the New York City Ballet, but in her journey toward becoming America’s first prima ballerina.

To be a prima ballerina, or the female “first principal dancer” of a company, is to be recognized for one’s superior technique, artistry and stage presence, and Tallchief’s “electrifying appearance” as the Firebird reflected her mastery of these elements.

In my work as a professor of Indigenous literatures and cultures, I often introduce my students to works and artists that they’ve never heard of before, including Maria Tallchief. This November, in honor of Native American Heritage Month and in recognition of the 75th anniversary of the New York City Ballet’s “Firebird” premiere, I want to highlight the integral role that Tallchief played in bringing ballet to the United States.

She and her younger sister Marjorie were both acclaimed ballerinas who dazzled audiences around the globe from the 1940s-1960s, a time when most Americans wrongly assumed that Indigenous people were unable to participate in modern life. During this era, Congress passed legislation aimed at erasing Indigenous nations’ rights of self-governance, and scholars contributed to the stereotype that Indigenous people would lose their cultural and political traditions.

Artists like the Tallchief sisters rejected those stereotypes in vivid motion, pursuing their passion for dance while honoring their shared heritage.

Early life

Tallchief was born Elizabeth “Betty” Maria Tall Chief on Jan. 24, 1925, in Fairfax, Oklahoma. Her parents were Ruth Porter and Alexander Tall Chief, and she was raised in a prominent family steeped in Osage traditions.

As young girls, Maria and Marjorie both showed an aptitude for dance, and the family decided to move to California to access the best teachers to train them. The Tallchief girls, who by then had joined their two last names, excelled under their new instructors, and Maria would go on to join the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, a prestigious dance company that traveled throughout Europe and the United States.

She excelled in Ballet Russe’s corps de ballet (ensemble dancers), mastering the technique and stage presence necessary to earn the rank of soloist. However, there was one practice that other famous dancers had adopted that Tallchief rebuffed, and that was changing her last name to “Tolchieva,” or “Tallchieva” to sound more “Russian,” as Russians were thought to be the most talented dancers. She was proud of her last name and her heritage and refused to bend to company pressure to conform.

Becoming the Firebird

It was during her time with Ballet Russe that Tallchief met the choreographer George Balanchine, who noticed her talent and began to create new roles for her.