NEW YORK (AP) — This is the way Brat summer ends, not with a bang, but a Twitch live stream.

On Thursday afternoon, hours after her deluxe, remixed, double-album version of her culture-shifting album “Brat” leaked – this one called “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” – and hours before it would be officially released, Charli XCX held a listening party/DJ event/live stream deep in New York’s Storm King Art Center, autumn leaves cascading down next to mammoth art installations. She stood beneath one of her own — a macro-scale version of the vinyl’s gatefold erected in her signature Brat green — and pressed play on a phone, commanding an activated crowd.

This album (not to be confused with her previous re-release, “Brat and It’s the Same but There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not”) transforms some of the pre-existing songs through features with starry collaborators like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lorde, Robyn and her tour mate Troye Sivan. That is the beauty of dance music, anyway: It has an ability to reinvent itself.

Some are complete overhauls; others ring true to the original. It’s up for the listener to find their favorites. Until then: here’s a ranking of the new tracks.

16. “Rewind” featuring Bladee

Swedish rapper-singer Bladee adds a lackadaisical flow to “Rewind,” underlining the bleeding nostalgia of the original.

15. “I might say something stupid” featuring The 1975 and Jon Hopkins

The piano ballad of “Brat” loses its hyper-present vocal effects, until the last minute and a half, when the song crescendos into a slight, electro-emo dirge.

14. “Mean girls” featuring Julian Casablancas

For her remix of “Mean Girls,” Charli XCX recruited the original mean girl of New York City: The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, patron saint of whatever commercialized “indie sleaze revival” cultural marketing movement has taken some corners of the internet by storm. It’s too fitting.

13. “Apple” featuring The Japanese House

Who knew “Apple” needed a shimmery, synth-y indie pop rework? Charli XCX and The Japanese House, apparently.

12. “Talk Talk” featuring Troye Sivan

An uncredited Dua Lipa and her polyglot tongue punctuate this reimagination of “Talk Talk,” a clubby remix with Charli’s “Sweat Tour” mate Troye Sivan. It’s sexy, to be sure, but maybe gets lost in this overstuffed release.

11. “360” featuring Robyn and Young Lean

Who expected this inspired combination of Robyn and Young Lean? Plus, Charli has long considered herself a Robyn-like figure: a popstar with a cult following, perhaps a little too cool for full-on mainstream appreciation. Of course, Brat Summer challenges that notion, but it is fall now, and the connections are still there.

10. “B2b” featuring Tinashe

Another improvement from the original: The innate, smooth R&B-pop of Tinashe’s verse here is a welcomed addition.