Israel’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Two waves of explosive attacks hit Syria and Lebanon: an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah that killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000 on Tuesday, and exploding walkie-talkies and other electronics Wednesday across Lebanon that killed at least 20 people and injured 450 others.

“We are at the start of a new phase in the war — it requires courage, determination and perseverance,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops on Wednesday.

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged strikes along the border Thursday, as the militant group’s leader Nasrallah vowed retaliation for attacks on the group’s devices.

He said Israel targeted thousands of pagers and detonated them at the same time crossing a “red line.”

While its leader Nasrallah was speaking, Hezbollah announced four strikes on northern Israel.

Israel said that two of its soldiers were killed by the latest Hezbollah strikes across the Lebanon border.

Hezbollah began striking Israel almost immediately after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that sparked the Israel-Hamas war. Since then, Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire daily, coming close to a full-blown war on several occasions and forcing tens of thousands on both sides of the border to evacuate their homes.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. The ministry does not differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count but says a little over half of those killed were women and children. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Here's the latest:

US urges American citizens in Lebanon to keep a low profile

WASHINGTON —The State Department is urging U.S. citizens in Lebanon to maintain a low profile and review their security awareness following a spate of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies that targeted members of the militant group Hezbollah.

In alerts sent to the American community in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut repeated existing advice to consider leaving the country and reiterated the State Department’s warning against all travel to the country.

“Following the explosion of communications devices in Lebanon on September 17 and September 18, the U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens to exercise security awareness of their surroundings, maintain a low profile, and take appropriate measures to ensure their safety and security,” the embassy said. “U.S. citizens living and working in Lebanon should understand that they accept risks in remaining and should carefully consider those risks.”

It noted that the current situation has put a strain on the ability of both Lebanese institutions and the U.S. embassy to provide services to those in need of assistance. “Until the situation stabilizes, U.S. citizens should anticipate limited availability of medical care in Lebanon, most notably in the city of Beirut,” it said.

State Department and White House officials say there are long-standing contingency plans for the potential evacuation of Americans in Lebanon but that they have no information to suggest that those will become operational anytime soon.

“We have evacuation plans available for places all over the world,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday. “But I wouldn’t lead that to believe that we’re in a moment now where we think we need to imminently call for that or act on that right now.”

Previous evacuations of Americans from Lebanon have included the use of military assets but have relied mainly on chartered ferries from Beirut to Cyprus.

There are tens of thousands of Americans living in and visiting Lebanon at any one time, the vast majority of whom are dual U.S.-Lebanon citizens.

Israel says two of its soldiers were killed by the latest Hezbollah strikes

BEIRUT —Israel says two of its soldiers were killed by the latest Hezbollah strikes across the Lebanon border.

Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes along the border, as Nasrallah vows retaliation

BEIRUT —Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged strikes along the border, as the militant group's leader Nasrallah vows retaliation for attacks on the group’s devices.

In his speech, the Hezbollah leader vowed retaliation against Israel over this week’s explosions in Lebanon saying “the enemy will face a severe and fair punishment from where they expect and don’t expect.”

Hezbollah announced 4 strikes on northern Israel

BEIRUT — While its leader Nasrallah was speaking, Hezbollah announced four strikes on northern Israel.

Hezbollah leader warns that people displaced from their homes in northern Israel will not be able to return until the war continues

BEIRUT - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group defied Israel’s leaders on Thursday that they will not be able to return tens of thousands of people displaced from their homes to northern Israel as long as the war in Gaza continues.

Speaking about Netanyahu’s goal to return residents of northern Israel to their homes, Nasrallah said: “Can you achieve this goal? Neither you, nor Galant nor all your army can achieve this.”

“You cannot return to bring the people of the north to the north,” Nasrallah said. “The only way is stop the aggression on the people of Gaza and the West Bank.”

“Neither strikes, nor assassinations nor an all-out war will achieve that,” Nasrallah said about Israeli threats of war to bring back residents of northern Israel to their homes.

Hezbollah leader says attack on the group’s communication devices was a ‘severe blow’ that crossed a ’red line'

BERUIT — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said Israel targeted thousands of pagers and detonated them at the same time crossing a “red line.”

Hassan Nasrallah said the group has formed committees to investigate how this attack over two days that wounded thousands happened. Nasrallah added that Hezbollah was subjected to an unprecedented blow.

“Yes, we were subjected to a huge and severe blow,” Nasrallah said describing the past two days as harsh. He vowed Hezbollah would get over the blow.

Nasrallah said, “The enemy crossed all boundaries and red lines. Some of the explosions took place in hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, homes, cars and streets where many civilians are present.”

Nasrallah added that as a result of “this aggression dozens were killed including women and children and thousands were wounded.”

“When they detonated all these pagers their aim was to kill 4,000 human beings at the same time.

“This was the intention of the enemy and the level of crime they have reached,” he said.

“Over two days and in one minute on Tuesday and in one minute on Wednesday the Israeli enemy was aiming to kill 5,000 in two minutes without any boundaries,” Nasrallah said.

“We will call them the massacres of Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez calls for restraint after receiving the Palestinian President in Madrid

MADRID —Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for restraint following the wave of explosives attacks in the Middle East, after he received the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Madrid.

“Today the risk of escalation has again dangerously increased. President Abbas and I have been talking about it in Lebanon, so we have to make a new and strong call for restraint, for de-escalation, for peaceful coexistence between countries. In short, to peace,” said Sánchez after a 45-minute meeting with Abbas.

This was the first meeting between the leaders since Spain recognized Palestine as a state on May 28, in a coordinated action with Ireland and Norway. Sanchez mentioned the strong importance that his government gave to the advisory opinion given by the International Court of Justice, which established the illegality of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Abbas, for his part, called for a Middle East Peace Conference to be held in Madrid, like the one that took place 33 years ago in the Spanish capital.

Second day of device explosions in Lebanon killed 25 people and wounded more than 600 others

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s health minister says 25 people were killed and more than 600 wounded during the second day of exploding device attacks that were blamed on Israel.

Firass Abiad told reporters on Thursday that the injuries were more severe in Wednesday's attack, since the walkie-talkies that exploded then were bigger than the pagers used a day earlier.

Of the 608 people wounded on Wednesday, 61 remain in intensive care, Abiad said, adding that 141 surgeries were performed.

The number of dead in the first day of attacks, on Tuesday, remained 12, the minister said, noting that more than 1,300 people suffered injuries ranging from mid-level to severe. Abiad said 226 people wounded on Tuesday remain in intensive care and 955 operations have been performed.

The latest death toll raises the number of people killed by exploding devices to 37 since Tuesday, while the number of injured is above 3,000.

Many of those killed and wounded were members of the militant Hezbollah group.