Since bursting on the scene in 2015 with “The Girl on a Train,” Paula Hawkins has established herself as a reliable writer of psychological thrillers set in the U.K. “The Blue Hour” doesn’t plow any new ground on that front, but it’s a tight story with interesting characters that keeps you engaged until the end.

Set mostly on an isolated Scottish island named Eris, where a famous painter and ceramicist named Vanessa Chapman once lived and worked, the story begins with a discovery. A bone in one of Chapman’s sculptures, now owned by an estate, may be human. That revelation links together the three main characters — Chapman’s longtime companion Grace Winters, a Chapman scholar who works for Fairburn Estate named James Becker, and Julian, Chapman’s ex-husband who went missing 20 years ago.

Told in the present, in flashbacks from two decades ago, and via excerpts from Chapman’s diary, the plot moves along steadily. It’s not really a keep-the-reader-guessing type of thriller, but more of a slow build that culminates in a shocking ending.