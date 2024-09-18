*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Cape Walmart Donates Fabric for Community Charity Projects

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Sonja Davis with In His Arms Sewing Ministry at Cape La Croix Church receives a donation of 187 bolts (1500 yards) of fabric from Johnathan Stacy, Store Lead at Cape Walmart Supercenter. Of that amount, approximately 50 bolts were shared with Connection Point Church in Jackson. Organizations who make quilts and other cloth items to be given away are encouraged to contact the churches for fabric. The donation was a Walmart directive to stores which are converting to more precut fabric in the near future.

Comments