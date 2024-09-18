Cape Walmart Donates Fabric for Community Charity Projects

More to explore
Railroad tie business had no sprinkler system despite use of hazardous material; EPA says no immediate danger from fire3The Missouri Department of Natural Resources determined that last weeks fire at North American Tie and Timber did not reach the holding tank containing creosote, according to an Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson. After inspecting the...
Saxony Lutheran High School cancels classes and activities due to water main break3Saxony Lutheran High School is canceling classes on Thursday due to a broken water main creating multiple leaks on campus. According to social media communication from the school, repairs will begin on Thursday that will require water to the...
Faith leaders gather to bridge gaps in mental health support services1Nearly 50 people mostly pastors or leaders from area churches crowded into a meeting room at Southeast Behavioral Hospital in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 18, with hopes of finding better ways to address mental health and substance abuse...
Cape Girardeau man allegedly struck police officer while being arrested for burglary4A Cape Girardeau man allegedly struck an officer while being arrested by the Cape Girardeau police for alleged burglary Sunday, Sept. 15. Jack Tucker, 55, allegedly resisted the police after they approached him in the backyard of a residence....
Local law enforcement deems Monday's potential social media threat toward Perry County Schools non-crediblePerry County District No. 32 Schools initiated a preventive lockdown Monday morning after administrators were made aware of a potential threat made on social media. According to a release sent to district families, local law enforcement agencies...
U.S. Department of State selects SEMO faculty member for English Language Specialist Project1Southeast Missouri State University faculty member Sarah Dietrich was recently selected for the U.S. State Departments English Language Specialist Program. Dietrich, who has served as co-coordinator of the masters in teaching English to speakers...
Suspect in Cape Girardeau school threats apprehended, facing 'serious charges'10A suspect connected to posting threats of violence toward Cape Girardeau Public Schools on social media has been apprehended and is facing serious charges". According to communication from the district to families on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the suspect...
See Me Series at SEMO explores diversity through 'Hidden Figures'11Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media will present its fourth annual See Me Series from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Rose Theater. The theme of the free event is Hidden Figures, which is inspired by a 2016 film that...
Cape Girardeau, other local schools increase security after new social media threats list local campuses14Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials communicated Sunday night, Sept. 15, that they were made aware of a social media post that includes threatening language along with a list of local schools. ...
Connection Point Church among America's fastest-growing congregationsConnection Point Church in Jackson has been listed in an Outreach magazine article among the 100 fastest-growing churches in the United States. Each year, the Lifeway Research team surveys churches, verifies the numbers, calculates the results and...
Cape Council approves BOLD Marketing agreement for Convention and Visitors Bureau11Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Sept. 16, approved entering into an agreement with BOLD Marketing to provide services to the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). BOLD had the lowest bid of the two responses for services for $73,200. The...
Jackson schools reopen with heightened security after Friday's social media threat1Jackson School District students returned to school Monday, Sept. 16, with an increased security presence after classes were canceled Friday, Sept. 13, because of a threat of violence that was posted on social media. ...
Cape County commission signs off on records, mental health, election agreements7A new land records life cycle extension received approval at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Monday, Sept. 16. Drew Blatter, the countys recorder of deeds, told the commissioners about a three-year contract extension with recording...
Burfordville man arrested on state search warrant after finding 85 grams of cocaine at residence1A Burfordville man was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers with the assistance of Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force on a state search warrant where police found 85 grams of cocaine as well as various other drugs while searching a...
One-man play brings John Wesley's journey to life in Cape Girardeau, Jackson6Robert A. Johnston, also known as BJ Johnston, will be coming to Cape Girardeau and Jackson to perform a one-man play called The Life of John Wesley: The Man from Aldersgate. Johnston said the production is usually 80 minutes long. He said all of...
Cape Council to consider agreement with BOLD Marketing for Convention and Visitors Bureau19The Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Sept. 16, will consider agreeing with BOLD Marketing to service the Convention and Visitors Bureau, during its meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 44 N, Lorimier St. ...
Local News 9/14/24Kennett resident eyewitness to 9/11 attack, honored for saving lives7KENNETT, Mo. - We all remember where we were on Sept. 11, 2001. US Army Lt. Col. David Richardson never will forget. I was at the Pentagon and I saw the plane coming in, Richardson said. I was on the third floor, E Ring. Richardson, now a...
Local News 9/13/24Suspect identified in Cape shooting9Cape Girardeau police have identified a suspect in a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 11. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says authorities identified Chono Montgomery, 40, of Mason, Tennessee, in the incident that occurred on Village drive....
Local News 9/13/24Jackson R-2 schools close for the day after social media threat, Cape schools on high alert4The Jackson R-2 School District is not in session on Friday and Cape Central High School is on high alert after threats of violence were circulated on social media. According to the Jackson R-2 Facebook page, the district was made aware of the...
Most read 9/12/24Jackson High School limits classroom cellphone use to enhance education, reduce distractions3Jackson High School has implemented new cellphone procedures for the 2024-25 school year. Previously, students were allowed to use their phones during downtime in class at each teachers discretion. This year, administrators elected to disallow...
Most read 9/12/24Shooting on North Sprigg in Cape Girardeau9A Cape Girardeau police officer, left, speaks with a witness after a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 11, near the entrance to Village on the Green apartment complex on North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. As of Wednesday night, a suspect had not been...
