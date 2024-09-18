-
One-man production to highlight life, teachings of father of Methodism
A one-man play coming to the area will focus on the father of Methodism and his faith.
Robert A. Johnson will perform The Life of John Wesley: The Man from Aldersgate this coming weekend in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Wesley developed what became the Methodist faith in England during his life in the 1700s. He traveled throughout the country teaching and preaching. Wesley was ahead of his time, arguing for the abolition of slavery and in support of female preachers. His evangelism led him to America, too, specifically Georgia.
It was soon after he returned from America he had the experience that gives Johnstons production its name.
Aldersgate refers to a Church of England community of believers who gathered in a location on Aldersgate Street in London. At this point in Wesleys life, he was questioning his success as a preacher and even his faith. However, a service one night with this group led to a rekindling of his faith and a more certain direction for his teachings. He came to fully believe in Christs forgiveness and salvation through Him.
Johnston will be doing two performances of the production. The first will be a dinner theater at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Centenary Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $10 each, with reservations required.
He will also be doing a special performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Old McKendree Chapel, 4080 Bainbridge Road in Jackson. This performance is open to everyone, and those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Wesley is one of Christianitys foremost thought leaders. The production offers an opportunity to learn about his life and faith in a dramatic, entertaining way.
