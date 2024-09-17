Area Safety Advocates to Host Car Seat Check Events

Most parents and caregivers with small children do their best and believe their car seats are installed correctly. Unfortunately, they are wrong. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), almost 46% of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly.

As part of Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 15-21), Cape Girardeau Safe Communities, Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety partners and other safety advocates will host free Car Seat Check Events throughout southeast and south central Missouri. Parents and caregivers with small children can ensure their car seats are installed correctly by visiting an inspection station throughout the area. Locations include in Cape Girardeau, Marble Hill, Perryville, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Van Buren.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will provide education, perform car seat inspections, review expiration dates, discuss car seat installation, usage and car seat recalls. Checks take an average of 30 minutes to complete.

Motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States, but many of these deaths can be prevented. Always buckling children in age- and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats, and seat belts reduces serious injuries and death by up to 80%. (CDC)

Quick Tips for Families:

- Wear your seat belt: Be sure everyone else in the car buckles up, too. When adults wear seat belts, kids use car seats, booster seats and seat belts. Set a good example and buckle up every ride, every time.

- Place kids under 13 in a back seat: Its the safest place for them to ride.

- Never leave your child alone in a car, even for a minute: A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes.

- Make sure your child is riding safely. Visit a car seat check event to see if you are using your car seat correctly. Common errors include a loose harness, not using the seat belt or LATCH system to properly secure a car seat, failing to correctly use the tether and being unaware of the risks of using a second-hand car seat or booster. A certified child passenger safety technician can help you protect your child.

For more information, contact Emily Church at Cape Girardeau Safe Communities, (573)339-6365 or Ashley Metelski at MoDOT, (573)380-9432 or visit www.savemolives.com/mcrs/car-seat-check-event