Local News 9/14/24Kennett resident eyewitness to 9/11 attack, honored for saving livesKENNETT, Mo. - We all remember where we were on Sept. 11, 2001. US Army Lt. Col. David Richardson never will forget. I was at the Pentagon and I saw the plane coming in, Richardson said. I was on the third floor, E Ring. Richardson, now a...
Suspect identified in Cape shootingCape Girardeau police have identified a suspect in a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 11. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says authorities identified Chono Montgomery, 40, of Mason, Tennessee, in the incident that occurred on Village drive....
Jackson R-2 schools close for the day after social media threat, Cape schools on high alert2The Jackson R-2 School District is not in session on Friday and Cape Central High School is on high alert after threats of violence were circulated on social media. According to the Jackson R-2 Facebook page, the district was made aware of the...
COLUMN: Win one more for Dr. Vargas5I have lived all over America and have been around a handful of college towns and universities, from those I attended, the football games I covered, or those my family has been involved in. I had never seen a university president so beloved by the...
Highway 74 in Cape County reduced for intersection improvementsHighway 74 from Wolverine Road to South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews begin work to install a new camera and signals, as well as make pavement repairs....
Elton Dan concert at fair canceled due to weather forecast2The SEMO District Fair has announced tonights grandstand entertainment, Elton Dan and the Rocket Band, has been canceled due to forecasted high winds and heavy rains. Since the concert was scheduled to be free, there are no refunds and no plans to...
Jackson High School limits classroom cellphone use to enhance education, reduce distractions3Jackson High School has implemented new cellphone procedures for the 2024-25 school year. Previously, students were allowed to use their phones during downtime in class at each teachers discretion. This year, administrators elected to disallow...
Chaffee science teacher hopes to connect students to modern agriculture through STEM1CHAFFEE Jon Rodgers, a junior high and high school science teacher in the Chaffee School District, recently completed the Nourish the Future yearlong leadership program along with 37 others from around the country. ...
Shooting on North Sprigg in Cape Girardeau9A Cape Girardeau police officer, left, speaks with a witness after a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 11, near the entrance to Village on the Green apartment complex on North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. As of Wednesday night, a suspect had not been...
Cape transportation committee considers points of public input at latest meeting4The Transportation Trust Fund 7 (TTF7) Committee met to consider points of public input on transportation needs in Cape Girardeau. Chairman Jeff Maurer said at the Wednesday, Sept. 11, meeting that they received more than "600 lines" of raw data in...
Cape woman arrested on warrant for failure to appear, allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine1A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Friday, Sept. 6, by Cape Girardeau police officers on a warrant for failure to appear in court, and while being apprehended, the police allegedly found the woman in possession of methamphetamine. ...
SEMO partners with national firm, establishes search committee to find 19th university president8Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday afternoon, Sept. 9, that the Board of Governors finalized a contract with Greenwood Asher and Associates (GA&A), and assembled a Presidential Search Advisory Committee (PSAC) to aid in its search...
Most read 9/10/24Cape County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minor, possession of child pornography1A Cape Girardeau County man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County jail Sunday, Sept. 8 for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography. The Cape Girardeau Police Department had received reports of an alleged incident...
Most read 9/9/24Missouri abortion-rights amendment could be axed from the ballot after ruling22JEFFERSON CITY A Missouri judge on Friday ruled that an abortion-rights campaign did not meet legal requirements to qualify for the November ballot, potentially thwarting a yearslong effort to undo the state's near-total abortion ban. ...
Most read 9/6/24New judge appointed to hear civil case to oust Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan15Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed recently as the judge to rule over Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's civil suit. The reassignment of a judge in the case is due to the resignation of Special Judge Jerel Poor, as the order for...
Most read 9/5/24Cape Girardeau woman arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at person's car; making threats near Save-A-Lot12Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a Cape Girardeau woman throwing bricks at a vehicle in a parking lot near a Save-A-Lot on Monday, Sept. 2 Jaylon Strong, 27, was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at the victim's car after...
Local school officials: Report don't repost threats made via social media
SIKESTON Several school districts in Southeast Missouri have become the target of threats circulating social media platforms, forcing many to increase security on their campuses and, in some cases, cancel their classes and events.
Sikeston Public Schools was made aware of several school threats circulating social media platforms, the district announced Thursday, Sept. 12.
All tips threatening safety received have been thoroughly investigated, and none have shown to be credible, Sikeston Public Schools said Friday, Sept. 13 via its communications platform to parents. We have a strong police presence in buildings and encourage all parents, students and stakeholders to report, not repost.
Sikeston Public Schools and Sikeston DPS were notified Thursday, Sept. 12 by Courage2Report of hoax threats circulating the country, the district said.
SPS has extra DPS presence today as we continue to closely monitor our buildings' safety, the district said Friday via its communications platform to parents. We are continuing to investigate every tip and threat we receive thoroughly. We will continue to send parents/ guardians updates. We encourage you to report, not repost,
On Thursday evening, Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Shannon Holifield made a statement regarding the issue.
Nationwide, there has been a trend of social media threats directed towards schools since the beginning of the school year, Holifield said. Sikeston Public Schools has been no exception.
The district has and will continue to investigate every tip and threat received, she said.
Our No. 1 priority will always be our students safety, Holifield said. We are thankful to have tremendous support from Sikeston Department of Public Safety. Tomorrow (Friday), and in the future, there will be an increased police presence throughout our district.
The district will continue to use all our resources in order to keep our students safe, the superintendent said.
Any threats made to students or schools at Sikeston Public Schools will not be tolerated, Holifield said. We encourage students, families and all stakeholders in our community to report any potential threats.
If anyone does receive or have information about these posts, they can be reported to Courage2Report and the threat will be investigated, according to the district.
The threats on Thursday, Sept. 12 come as other school districts in Southeast Missouri are also receiving threats.
Jackson R-2 Schools closed Friday, Sept. 13 due to receiving similar threats.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11 an alleged threat had reportedly advised Poplar Bluff R-1 students to stay home.
Poplar Bluff Police Department officials were notified and conducted a threat assessment, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Cornman said in a statement to parents. Authorities have notified the district that the post was made in an effort to warn friends in relation to the recent shooting in a neighborhood in Doniphan that caused their school district to go into lockdown protocols and take precautionary measures.
Cornman said the district greatly appreciates the quick response of Poplar Bluff law enforcement officials and applauds their efforts to work with the district.
The Poplar Bluff School District wishes to stress the importance of appropriate social media behavior, and we ask that parents take this opportunity to discuss with their child(ren) that same sentiment, Cornman said.
Students who engage in this type of rhetoric face both discipline through the school district and possible prosecution.
Missouri State Highway Patrol had also informed Poplar Bluff schools Wednesday that alleged threats of school violence were circulating through social media platforms across the country and state, with no credibility.
Poplar Bluff's threats prompted Charleston R-1 School District to address the issue with their school community on Thursday, too.
We are aware of a perceived threat made yesterday at Poplar Bluff Schools, which has raised some concerns over the safety of Charleston R-I athletic activities taking place there later today, the Charleston R-1 District said via its official Facebook page. According to Poplar Bluff Schools, the perceived threat was investigated by law enforcement, and deemed to be unsubstantiated and related in part to a social media trend. Charleston R-1 Central Office has been in communication with Poplar Bluff administration, and at this time, all parties are confident that activities can proceed as scheduled.
Charleston R-1's post also said now is a great time for parents to remind their children to report and not repost when they see threatening messages on social medial.
Twin Rivers dealt with an incident Tuesday, Sept. 10 similar to the national situation, when an anonymous and cryptic post was made through Facebook and TikTok regarding the Fisk campus. The district responded with increased law enforcement presence Wednesday.
An incident Monday, Sept. 9 at Doniphan schools was not directly related to the district. A non-fatal shooting occurred in a neighborhood near the Doniphan campus. As a precaution, the campus was put on lockdown for about 20 minutes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to report it to local law enforcement through the Courage2Report School Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached through the Missouri State Highway Patrol website by toll-free text at 738477, or by calling 1-866-748-7047. The Courage2Report form is available here: https://www.p3campus.com/tipform.aspx?ID=5250#
The Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff contributed to this article.
