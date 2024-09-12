Wreaths Across America Partnerships Legions

Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, American Legion Post 158 and the Legion Riders all partnered this year to help Daughters of American Revolution with Wreaths Across America for delivery of Wreaths on December 14 at 11am.

We presented a check for $2573 to D. A. R on September 10. This will purchase 227 Wreaths for Russell Heights and City Cemetery Veterans graves.

Pictured are members of American Legion 158, Rotary Club-Linda Puchbauer, Jessica David and Dave Hitt and D.A.R-Cheryl Cook