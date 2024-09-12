*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Wreaths Across America Partnerships Legions

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Linda D. Puchbauer
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Dave Hitt, Cheryl Cook, Linda Puchbauer, Jessica David and Veteran of American Leigon 158

Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, American Legion Post 158 and the Legion Riders all partnered this year to help Daughters of American Revolution with Wreaths Across America for delivery of Wreaths on December 14 at 11am.

We presented a check for $2573 to D. A. R on September 10. This will purchase 227 Wreaths for Russell Heights and City Cemetery Veterans graves.

Pictured are members of American Legion 158, Rotary Club-Linda Puchbauer, Jessica David and Dave Hitt and D.A.R-Cheryl Cook

Comments