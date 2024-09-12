September is Suicide Prevention Month

Letter to the Editor

The word suicide is often a tough word for many to understand. In 2014, I lost my sister to suicide. Actually, I lost my sister to a mental health struggle she could not find her way out of. She tried very hard to get the help she needed, to find her way out of a very scary darkness she found herself in. She had family and friends who loved her so much, yet the darkness prevailed.

I remember when she passed away, those even close to me did not have words. They did not know what to say. It made them uncomfortable. Mental health is uncomfortable. It is daunting for someone struggling, but it does not define them. They are real people with a real illness and real feelings.

It is necessary to always be kind. It doesnt take much effort. Do not judge. If you do not have something nice to say, do not say anything at all. Listen and pay attention to someone who may be struggling. If you are struggling, please remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel. If you fall down seven times, stand up eight! Know that life is worth living. It might take time, but take the time. There is no shame.

I miss my sister every day and would give anything to have one more conversation, give her a great big hug, tell her how much her life meant and that I love her!

MICHELLE SCHWETTMAN, Scott City, Missouri