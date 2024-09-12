September is Suicide Prevention Month

-
Column (9/12/24)How food insecurity is impacting millions in the U.S.Hunger can affect any one of us with a change of circumstances. A sudden job loss, a health emergency, or rising costs can lead to dire financial straits for anyone. But the latest food insecurity data paints an increasingly alarming picture. ...
Editorial (9/11/24)Patriot Day serves dual purpose on Sept. 11Twenty-three years ago, on the beautiful early fall morning of Sept. 11, 2001, we saw the aftermath of what we thought was a tragic accident a plane had flown into one of the World Trade Center towers. Minutes later, though, our shock turned to...
Column (9/11/24)How true fortitude and faith can heal our divided societyWe live in an age of anxiety, full of anger and depression. The presidential candidates are clearly playing on both emotional states. There's need for healing. But there is also an invitation for courage. That's what's maddening about politics...
Column (9/10/24)A fitting tribute to Ronald ReaganFirst, they oppose you and condescend to you. Then, they reluctantly conclude that you had more on the ball than they thought. After that, they concede your achievements. And finally, they make a glowing feature-length movie about you. This has been...
Column (9/10/24)Welcome to the permission-slip economyVice President Kamala Harris thinks U.S. Steel should not have the right to sell its business to Japans Nippon Steel. Previously, some Republican senators thought they too should have the ability to kill the deal between private companies. And it...
Editorial (9/9/24)SEMOs new partnerships provide tuition discounts, perks for local educatorsSoutheast Missouri State University has forged new partnerships with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts, expanding access to its educational programs for district employees. In addition to tuition benefits, the agreements offer faculty...
Column (9/9/24)Time for a federal law prohibiting abortionIn June 2022, The Supreme Court, in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization, overturned Roe v. Wade, the decision that defined the law of the land regarding abortion since 1973. Now we are in active national discourse about which abortion...
Column (9/7/24)Smart parents can prevent school shootingsHe was on our radar. How many times have we heard that after a mass shooting at a high school or a shopping mall? We heard it for the umpteenth time again this week after a disturbed 14-year-old kid in Georgia took a rifle to school and...
Editorial (9/6/24)SEMO District Fair is upon us; come join the fun!What do you get when you combine artworks, a snapshot of the area's agricultural products, concerts, children's entertainment, a carnival and food favorites? SEMO District Fair. This year's extravaganza is upon us, running Saturday, Sept. 7,...
Column (9/5/24)The financial breakdown of the West Park Mall project: TIF, CID and TDD explainedThere appears to be lingering confusion about the funding mechanism for the West Park Mall project. As a longtime member of the TIF committee with 30 years of experience as a commercial real estate lender, I feel that I have a pretty good...
Column (9/5/24)Dont forget the Iraqi Christians"Have mercy on us and ISIS." Shortly after the mass killing of Christians by that terrorist group in Iraq 10 years ago, a young woman born in a refugee camp led an arena of young people in prayer. She believed in Gods mercy enough that she even...
Editorial (9/4/24)Football season returns, and we're here for itBaseball has been known as Americas pastime. The worlds game is soccer. But as summer ends and fall begins, football our football takes center stage. Its easy to understand why: Everyone gets a role. The players and coaches work hard...
Editorial (9/2/24)Celebrating the 2024 B Magazine Difference MakersIn every community, there exists an army of individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed, yet their impact is profound. These unsung heroes operate across various sectors without seeking accolades. But their efforts make our communities...
Editorial (8/30/24)Labor Day: Celebrating America's workforceWhen it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in New York City in 1882 and organized by the Central Labor Union. Right off the bat,...
Editorial (8/28/24)Local author event sure to have something for every book wormSoutheast Missouri is an arts-centric region. From the quality productions, exhibits and concerts at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus, Scout Hall, Bedell Performance Hall and other venues to Cape Girardeaus downtown outdoor...
Letter (8/27/24)Letter: LaVoy Finicum's tragic deathI had the opportunity to meet Jeanette Finicum at a local organizations meeting. She was their speaker, and what a story she told. Her husband, LaVoy Finicum, was shot in the back by law enforcement on a snow-covered Oregon road in 2016. Unlike...
Letter (8/24/24)Ignoring illegal hiring practicesWith all the vehement talk around this election period, I still find it so hypocritical that no one has even mentioned cracking down on the so-called law-abiding American companies and individuals fattening their bank accounts by illegally hiring...
Editorial (8/23/24)Congratulations to all for an exciting Babe Ruth World SeriesYou dont have to be a baseball fan to appreciate the drama of a team winning a championship in a 1-0 game behind a stellar one-hit pitching performance. But thats what fans got at this years 18-and-Under Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park in...
Editorial (8/21/24)Back to school a growth opportunitySome days just feel special. That first sunny, 70-degree day after a long, dreary winter. That first cool breeze of the fall slipping through the stands at the football game. That chilly evening when a cup of hot chocolate hits just right before...
Editorial (8/19/24)In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this WednesdayCongressman Jason Smith will be the featured interview Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, for the second installment of the Southeast Missourians Pints & Politics series. Hosted by Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr, the series provides a forum for...
Letter (8/15/24)Letter: Trump's fitness for officeOn Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social: What are the...
September is Suicide Prevention Month
The word suicide is often a tough word for many to understand. In 2014, I lost my sister to suicide. Actually, I lost my sister to a mental health struggle she could not find her way out of. She tried very hard to get the help she needed, to find her way out of a very scary darkness she found herself in. She had family and friends who loved her so much, yet the darkness prevailed.
I remember when she passed away, those even close to me did not have words. They did not know what to say. It made them uncomfortable. Mental health is uncomfortable. It is daunting for someone struggling, but it does not define them. They are real people with a real illness and real feelings.
It is necessary to always be kind. It doesnt take much effort. Do not judge. If you do not have something nice to say, do not say anything at all. Listen and pay attention to someone who may be struggling. If you are struggling, please remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel. If you fall down seven times, stand up eight! Know that life is worth living. It might take time, but take the time. There is no shame.
I miss my sister every day and would give anything to have one more conversation, give her a great big hug, tell her how much her life meant and that I love her!
MICHELLE SCHWETTMAN, Scott City, Missouri