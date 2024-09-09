SEMOs new partnerships provide tuition discounts, perks for local educators

Editorial

Southeast Missouri State University has forged new partnerships with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts, expanding access to its educational programs for district employees. In addition to tuition benefits, the agreements offer faculty and staff exclusive discounts on the universitys cultural arts events, athletic games, and recreational activities, enhancing both professional development and community engagement.

At the heart of the partnerships is a 20% tuition discount for district faculty and staff enrolled in SEMOs online undergraduate, graduate or paraprofessional pathway programs. Beyond tuition savings, participants will enjoy additional perks, including access to the universitys recreation center, discounted tickets to River Campus performances, complimentary admission to select events at Bedell Performance Hall, and reduced pricing for school-themed nights at athletic games. Staff may also be eligible for SEMOs Prior Learning Assessment program, enabling prospective students to earn credits based on their professional experience.

These partnerships offer a clear advantage for faculty and staff in these districts, and it remains to be seen whether the university will expand the program to other Southeast Missouri schools. Beyond boosting enrollment, the initiative strengthens the local educational pipeline, benefiting students, educators, school districts and the university alike. Its a win for all involved, fostering growth and collaboration within the community.

The universitys commitment to education and community service is deeply rooted in its history. SEMOs origins as a teachers college make these partnerships a natural extension of its mission.

SEMO has a responsibility to provide educational opportunities for Southeast Missouri in particular, SEMO president Carlos Vargas said. As you all know, historically, we started being a teachers college, and so the very important responsibility we have is to be able to help teachers improve. Not only to produce teachers but also to give them an opportunity to continue to develop.

The partnerships between SEMO and Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Jackson School District offer mutual benefits. SEMO gains in recruitment, community engagement and enhanced profile, while the school districts and their faculty benefit from educational discounts, professional development and access to university resources. We applaud the collaboration.