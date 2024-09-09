SEMOs new partnerships provide tuition discounts, perks for local educators

-
Column (9/9/24)Time for a federal law prohibiting abortionIn June 2022, The Supreme Court, in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization, overturned Roe v. Wade, the decision that defined the law of the land regarding abortion since 1973. Now we are in active national discourse about which abortion...
-
-
Column (9/7/24)Smart parents can prevent school shootingsHe was on our radar. How many times have we heard that after a mass shooting at a high school or a shopping mall? We heard it for the umpteenth time again this week after a disturbed 14-year-old kid in Georgia took a rifle to school and...
-
Editorial (9/6/24)SEMO District Fair is upon us; come join the fun!What do you get when you combine artworks, a snapshot of the area's agricultural products, concerts, children's entertainment, a carnival and food favorites? SEMO District Fair. This year's extravaganza is upon us, running Saturday, Sept. 7,...
-
Column (9/5/24)The financial breakdown of the West Park Mall project: TIF, CID and TDD explainedThere appears to be lingering confusion about the funding mechanism for the West Park Mall project. As a longtime member of the TIF committee with 30 years of experience as a commercial real estate lender, I feel that I have a pretty good...
-
Column (9/5/24)Dont forget the Iraqi Christians"Have mercy on us and ISIS." Shortly after the mass killing of Christians by that terrorist group in Iraq 10 years ago, a young woman born in a refugee camp led an arena of young people in prayer. She believed in Gods mercy enough that she even...
-
Editorial (9/4/24)Football season returns, and we're here for itBaseball has been known as Americas pastime. The worlds game is soccer. But as summer ends and fall begins, football our football takes center stage. Its easy to understand why: Everyone gets a role. The players and coaches work hard...
-
-
Column (9/3/24)New rules for radicals How to reinvent Kamala HarrisHow do accomplished radicals elect a mediocre far-left presidential candidate? The task might at first seem impossible. Kamala Harris is currently a radical incumbent vice president. For more than three years, she was second in command to an...
-
Column (9/3/24)What to make of Harris campaign's embrace of freedomDemocrats are embracing freedom and love of country as their campaign message. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and announced that the difference between Republicans and Democrats is "freedom."...
-
Editorial (9/2/24)Celebrating the 2024 B Magazine Difference MakersIn every community, there exists an army of individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed, yet their impact is profound. These unsung heroes operate across various sectors without seeking accolades. But their efforts make our communities...
-
Column (9/2/24)Let's stop negotiating with terroristsMy organization, CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, organized a delegation of 20 prominent pastors to travel to Israel to host a press conference on Oct. 7 as a show of support for and solidarity with Israelis on the one-year anniversary...
-
Column (9/2/24)Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both call for unity. Here's why they're wrongThe single most abused, misused and misunderstood word in American politics is "unity." All presidential candidates vow to unite Americans. Nearly every pundit and public intellectual laments the lack of unity. "When America is united, America...
-
-
Editorial (8/30/24)Labor Day: Celebrating America's workforceWhen it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in New York City in 1882 and organized by the Central Labor Union. Right off the bat,...
-
-
Editorial (8/28/24)Local author event sure to have something for every book wormSoutheast Missouri is an arts-centric region. From the quality productions, exhibits and concerts at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus, Scout Hall, Bedell Performance Hall and other venues to Cape Girardeaus downtown outdoor...
-
Letter (8/27/24)Letter: LaVoy Finicum's tragic deathI had the opportunity to meet Jeanette Finicum at a local organizations meeting. She was their speaker, and what a story she told. Her husband, LaVoy Finicum, was shot in the back by law enforcement on a snow-covered Oregon road in 2016. Unlike...
-
-
Letter (8/24/24)Ignoring illegal hiring practicesWith all the vehement talk around this election period, I still find it so hypocritical that no one has even mentioned cracking down on the so-called law-abiding American companies and individuals fattening their bank accounts by illegally hiring...
-
Editorial (8/23/24)Congratulations to all for an exciting Babe Ruth World SeriesYou dont have to be a baseball fan to appreciate the drama of a team winning a championship in a 1-0 game behind a stellar one-hit pitching performance. But thats what fans got at this years 18-and-Under Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park in...
-
Editorial (8/21/24)Back to school a growth opportunitySome days just feel special. That first sunny, 70-degree day after a long, dreary winter. That first cool breeze of the fall slipping through the stands at the football game. That chilly evening when a cup of hot chocolate hits just right before...
-
Editorial (8/19/24)In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this WednesdayCongressman Jason Smith will be the featured interview Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, for the second installment of the Southeast Missourians Pints & Politics series. Hosted by Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr, the series provides a forum for...
-
-
Letter (8/15/24)Letter: Trump's fitness for officeOn Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social: What are the...
-
Editorial (8/13/24)Thank you to all involved in primary electionElections are as American as apple pie and baseball. Choosing our leaders from president down to town council puts the power in the peoples hands. We decide who represents us, giving rise to a phrase we all know government of the people, for...
SEMOs new partnerships provide tuition discounts, perks for local educators
Southeast Missouri State University has forged new partnerships with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts, expanding access to its educational programs for district employees. In addition to tuition benefits, the agreements offer faculty and staff exclusive discounts on the universitys cultural arts events, athletic games, and recreational activities, enhancing both professional development and community engagement.
At the heart of the partnerships is a 20% tuition discount for district faculty and staff enrolled in SEMOs online undergraduate, graduate or paraprofessional pathway programs. Beyond tuition savings, participants will enjoy additional perks, including access to the universitys recreation center, discounted tickets to River Campus performances, complimentary admission to select events at Bedell Performance Hall, and reduced pricing for school-themed nights at athletic games. Staff may also be eligible for SEMOs Prior Learning Assessment program, enabling prospective students to earn credits based on their professional experience.
These partnerships offer a clear advantage for faculty and staff in these districts, and it remains to be seen whether the university will expand the program to other Southeast Missouri schools. Beyond boosting enrollment, the initiative strengthens the local educational pipeline, benefiting students, educators, school districts and the university alike. Its a win for all involved, fostering growth and collaboration within the community.
The universitys commitment to education and community service is deeply rooted in its history. SEMOs origins as a teachers college make these partnerships a natural extension of its mission.
SEMO has a responsibility to provide educational opportunities for Southeast Missouri in particular, SEMO president Carlos Vargas said. As you all know, historically, we started being a teachers college, and so the very important responsibility we have is to be able to help teachers improve. Not only to produce teachers but also to give them an opportunity to continue to develop.
The partnerships between SEMO and Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Jackson School District offer mutual benefits. SEMO gains in recruitment, community engagement and enhanced profile, while the school districts and their faculty benefit from educational discounts, professional development and access to university resources. We applaud the collaboration.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.