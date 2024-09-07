Spirituality Column: We understood the assignment

-
Revivify 2024: Old Town Cape's premier fundraiser returns with French flairOld Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser is returning next month. Revivify will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. The event is a big part of the fundraising for Old Town Cap, Inc., as it funds the...
New judge appointed to hear civil case to oust Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan8Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed recently as the judge to rule over Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's civil suit. The reassignment of a judge in the case is due to the resignation of Special Judge Jerel Poor, as the order for...
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs; Concrete work reduces Highway 34 in Cape CountyHighway 72 in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 345 to County Road 328 near Jackson will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at person's car; making threats near Save-A-Lot11Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a Cape Girardeau woman throwing bricks at a vehicle in a parking lot near a Save-A-Lot on Monday, Sept. 2 Jaylon Strong, 27, was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at the victim's car after...
Cape Girardeau police announce special traffic plans for 2024 SEMO District FairSaturday, Sept. 7, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic arrangements for the 2024 SEMO District Fair for vehicles entering and exiting the Arena Park area according to a news release. There will be No Parking...
National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising awareness and offering hopeAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 239,252 U.S. citizens -- including 5,888 Missourians -- died by suicide from 2018 through 2022. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is described by the...
Fraternal Order of Police criticizes Southeast Missourian article on excessive force lawsuits11The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, an organization including members of Cape Girardeau Police Department, posted to its Facebook account a response critical of a recent Southeast Missourian article. ...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
After 52 years, Chlastak to retire from ministryFor everything there is a season... Ecclesiastes 3 On the last Sunday of October, the Rev. Frank J. Chlastak will retire from active ministry after 52 years to begin a new season in his life. He is senior minister of First Christian Church...
Cape VA clinic offering drive-thru flu vaccines in OctoberThe Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Rd., will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, as part of its annual Fall Freedom Festival, according to a news release...
Local News 9/3/24Charleston center helps fight hunger in BootheelCHARLESTON, Mo. In the fight against hunger, the Shining Light Outreach Center serves as a beacon of hope for families across the region. Now, thanks to a gift from the estate of the late James L. Byrd III, the Center will be better able to meet...
Local News 9/2/24SEMO, Jackson schools team up to offer tuition discounts, more for educators5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas and Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith signed an agreement Friday, Aug. 30, at Jackson High Schools Ignite Center to increase access for district employees to SEMOs...
Most read 8/31/24Alleged excessive force incidents lead to settlement payouts by City of Cape Girardeau47Cape Girardeau faces scrutiny after settling two excessive force cases for nearly $200,000, with a third trial pending. Allegations involve officer Joseph Whistler. A 2021 state law complicates transparency and accountability.
Most read 8/30/24Marble Hill Mayor provides update on his 'extended hospital stay'2Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton, who has spent some time in a local hospital of late, gave an update on his condition Thursday, Aug. 29. In the six-paragraph statement, he thanked the community for the prayers, love and support over the past several...
Most read 8/29/24Riverfront Fall Festival returns with artisan vendors, live music, family fun1This year's Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, Oct. 19. It is the third year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman...
Spirituality Column: We understood the assignment
The assignment: 500 words about a billboard, which is about a meme, which a TikTok video was about before it made it into a meme
I was on the road again, in the middle of the 3,000 miles I would drive this past May. Id been put there by a life-loss as indelible as it was inevitable, given the eventual mortality of ones mother. I felt like I imagined a pinball would feel, if it had to burn gas to roll.
I hate highways. I hate that theres one commercial motor vehicle on them for every three Americans. I hate the semis without discrimination, because I hate private motor vehicles, too. I even hate my car, though I hate it a little less than everyone elses.
I hate billboards. And I was coming up on an- other one, like and unlike dozens Id seen in the last hundred miles, because the advertiser copies the old Burma Shave formula of frequent repetition with variation. In big yellow letters on black, it said, WE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT.
I got it. I hadnt heard of rapper Tay Money then, nor of the #challenge movement her TikTok vid sparked when she boasted she understood the assignment. Comprehension was nevertheless immediate, no saucy girl power required. I had visited one of the billboard advertisers installations once. I must admit, if the assignment American interstate travelers made was to provide easy access to clean bathrooms, fuel and food thats fairly fast but retains some individuality, all on a scale of excess so great it becomes self-parody, the Texas company whose mascot is a toothy beaver understood it.
I was in a mood. (Reality check: Im always in some mood. This wasnt my open, curious, mainly wry mood. It was sour and the color of the rain-heavy clouds that hung over the miles.) So when I asked myself, Do I understand the assignment? I was in no place to flaunt a duh! along with Ms. Money. (If you havent heard and seen her The Assignment, thats your assignment. Its two minutes of hysterical hip hop swagger.) (On second thought, skip it if youre triggered by ... uhm, cheek.)
I allowed that considering the question while moving through the valley of shadows cast it in sharp contrast. Appropriately, though. Mom understood the assignment, I said aloud. To nurture and love us in a thousand ways that added up to a big, big love: that was hers. With watercolors, she taught me the shadows on snow are actually the blue of the sky. Over a frying pan, she taught me to turn each little cube of potato with tongs, so theyd evenly brown. (OK, Im still working on learning that.)
Maybe my assignment is to keep asking the question. Whats yours? It isnt mine, and neither of ours is Tay Moneys. A rising rap artist has to be brassy and bold. We can afford some humility. And perspective that everything weve done up to this moment is neither failure nor success to have understood the assignment, but learning and preparation.
So, let us do well what we love. And to those whom we love, let us do well.
The Reverend Doug Job does interim ministry for congregations in transition and keeps good memories and friends made while serving a church in Cape. At present, he lives in Hannibal, Mo., where the only beavers are down by the riverside.You may tell him how you understand your assignment at revdarkwater@gmail.com.