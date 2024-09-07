Through a Photographer's Eyes: Tom Neumeyer

Photo by Tom Neumeyer

I have been fortunate in different ways. One way is having experienced photography as it has developed and evolved throughout the past few decades from film photography and darkroom printing to digital imaging, iPhone cameras and generative artificial intelligence. Along the way, I have been able to embrace these changes.

Photo by Tom Neumeyer

Another way I have been fortunate is having the memories that are triggered by the photographs taken of life experienc- es, as well as of family and friends at home, events, trips and more. Photographs serve as valuable reminders of our lives and families, capturing moments in time that would otherwise be forgotten. Think about it: As people mature and downsize from homes to apartments to a room in an assisted living community, their personal possessions are reduced. But the single element they are most likely to retain is a display of photographs of their families as gentle recollections.

Photo by Tom Neumeyer

Along that line of thought, I have also been fortunate to have been able to write and photograph the book Cape Girardeau: Then and Now and to be producing a new book to be published soon about Cape Girardeau and Jackson that includes many photographs taken by my grandchildren. After that, a book about folklore and hauntings in the Midwest and then a travel guide to Eastern Missouri will be published. All of these projects have included many great opportunities for me to travel, meet people and collaborate.

Photo by Tom Neumeyer

Another way I have been fortunate is in the experiences in my careers in photojournalism and professional photography. I have had many opportunities throughout the years to interact with many people, ranging from people who are homeless to people who are national figures. These experiences and people have provided me an education and have resulted in friendships and connections that otherwise would not have occurred. The photographs that resulted from these encounters provide wonderful reminders of them.

Photo by Tom Neumeyer

Tom Neumeyer is a professional photographer and has worked in the print media as an author, photojournalist, writer and editor. A native of Cape Girardeau and a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University who enjoys spending time with his grandchildren, he has served in many local, regional and state- wide organizations and on the City Council, conducts local history tours, and operates a bed and breakfast and Airbnb from his home in downtown Cape Girardeau.