Through a Photographer's Eyes: Tom Neumeyer

-
-
Revivify 2024: Old Town Cape's premier fundraiser returns with French flairOld Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser is returning next month. Revivify will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. The event is a big part of the fundraising for Old Town Cap, Inc., as it funds the...
-
New judge appointed to hear civil case to oust Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan8Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed recently as the judge to rule over Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's civil suit. The reassignment of a judge in the case is due to the resignation of Special Judge Jerel Poor, as the order for...
-
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs; Concrete work reduces Highway 34 in Cape CountyHighway 72 in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 345 to County Road 328 near Jackson will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at person's car; making threats near Save-A-Lot11Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a Cape Girardeau woman throwing bricks at a vehicle in a parking lot near a Save-A-Lot on Monday, Sept. 2 Jaylon Strong, 27, was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at the victim's car after...
-
Cape Girardeau police announce special traffic plans for 2024 SEMO District FairSaturday, Sept. 7, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic arrangements for the 2024 SEMO District Fair for vehicles entering and exiting the Arena Park area according to a news release. There will be No Parking...
-
National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising awareness and offering hopeAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 239,252 U.S. citizens -- including 5,888 Missourians -- died by suicide from 2018 through 2022. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is described by the...
-
-
Fraternal Order of Police criticizes Southeast Missourian article on excessive force lawsuits11The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, an organization including members of Cape Girardeau Police Department, posted to its Facebook account a response critical of a recent Southeast Missourian article. ...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
After 52 years, Chlastak to retire from ministryFor everything there is a season... Ecclesiastes 3 On the last Sunday of October, the Rev. Frank J. Chlastak will retire from active ministry after 52 years to begin a new season in his life. He is senior minister of First Christian Church...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape VA clinic offering drive-thru flu vaccines in OctoberThe Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Rd., will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, as part of its annual Fall Freedom Festival, according to a news release...
-
-
Local News 9/3/24Charleston center helps fight hunger in BootheelCHARLESTON, Mo. In the fight against hunger, the Shining Light Outreach Center serves as a beacon of hope for families across the region. Now, thanks to a gift from the estate of the late James L. Byrd III, the Center will be better able to meet...
-
-
-
Local News 9/2/24SEMO, Jackson schools team up to offer tuition discounts, more for educators5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas and Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith signed an agreement Friday, Aug. 30, at Jackson High Schools Ignite Center to increase access for district employees to SEMOs...
-
-
-
-
Most read 8/31/24Alleged excessive force incidents lead to settlement payouts by City of Cape Girardeau47Cape Girardeau faces scrutiny after settling two excessive force cases for nearly $200,000, with a third trial pending. Allegations involve officer Joseph Whistler. A 2021 state law complicates transparency and accountability.
-
Most read 8/30/24Marble Hill Mayor provides update on his 'extended hospital stay'2Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton, who has spent some time in a local hospital of late, gave an update on his condition Thursday, Aug. 29. In the six-paragraph statement, he thanked the community for the prayers, love and support over the past several...
-
-
Most read 8/29/24Riverfront Fall Festival returns with artisan vendors, live music, family fun1This year's Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, Oct. 19. It is the third year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman...
Through a Photographer's Eyes: Tom Neumeyer
I have been fortunate in different ways. One way is having experienced photography as it has developed and evolved throughout the past few decades from film photography and darkroom printing to digital imaging, iPhone cameras and generative artificial intelligence. Along the way, I have been able to embrace these changes.
Another way I have been fortunate is having the memories that are triggered by the photographs taken of life experienc- es, as well as of family and friends at home, events, trips and more. Photographs serve as valuable reminders of our lives and families, capturing moments in time that would otherwise be forgotten. Think about it: As people mature and downsize from homes to apartments to a room in an assisted living community, their personal possessions are reduced. But the single element they are most likely to retain is a display of photographs of their families as gentle recollections.
Along that line of thought, I have also been fortunate to have been able to write and photograph the book Cape Girardeau: Then and Now and to be producing a new book to be published soon about Cape Girardeau and Jackson that includes many photographs taken by my grandchildren. After that, a book about folklore and hauntings in the Midwest and then a travel guide to Eastern Missouri will be published. All of these projects have included many great opportunities for me to travel, meet people and collaborate.
Another way I have been fortunate is in the experiences in my careers in photojournalism and professional photography. I have had many opportunities throughout the years to interact with many people, ranging from people who are homeless to people who are national figures. These experiences and people have provided me an education and have resulted in friendships and connections that otherwise would not have occurred. The photographs that resulted from these encounters provide wonderful reminders of them.
Tom Neumeyer is a professional photographer and has worked in the print media as an author, photojournalist, writer and editor. A native of Cape Girardeau and a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University who enjoys spending time with his grandchildren, he has served in many local, regional and state- wide organizations and on the City Council, conducts local history tours, and operates a bed and breakfast and Airbnb from his home in downtown Cape Girardeau.