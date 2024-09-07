Its Fair Week!: What to expect at the 168th-Annual SEMO District Fair, Sept. 7-14

-
Revivify 2024: Old Town Cape's premier fundraiser returns with French flairOld Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser is returning next month. Revivify will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. The event is a big part of the fundraising for Old Town Cap, Inc., as it funds the...
New judge appointed to hear civil case to oust Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan8Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed recently as the judge to rule over Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's civil suit. The reassignment of a judge in the case is due to the resignation of Special Judge Jerel Poor, as the order for...
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs; Concrete work reduces Highway 34 in Cape CountyHighway 72 in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 345 to County Road 328 near Jackson will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at person's car; making threats near Save-A-Lot11Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a Cape Girardeau woman throwing bricks at a vehicle in a parking lot near a Save-A-Lot on Monday, Sept. 2 Jaylon Strong, 27, was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at the victim's car after...
Cape Girardeau police announce special traffic plans for 2024 SEMO District FairSaturday, Sept. 7, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic arrangements for the 2024 SEMO District Fair for vehicles entering and exiting the Arena Park area according to a news release. There will be No Parking...
National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising awareness and offering hopeAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 239,252 U.S. citizens -- including 5,888 Missourians -- died by suicide from 2018 through 2022. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is described by the...
Fraternal Order of Police criticizes Southeast Missourian article on excessive force lawsuits11The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, an organization including members of Cape Girardeau Police Department, posted to its Facebook account a response critical of a recent Southeast Missourian article. ...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
After 52 years, Chlastak to retire from ministryFor everything there is a season... Ecclesiastes 3 On the last Sunday of October, the Rev. Frank J. Chlastak will retire from active ministry after 52 years to begin a new season in his life. He is senior minister of First Christian Church...
Cape VA clinic offering drive-thru flu vaccines in OctoberThe Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Rd., will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, as part of its annual Fall Freedom Festival, according to a news release...
Local News 9/3/24Charleston center helps fight hunger in BootheelCHARLESTON, Mo. In the fight against hunger, the Shining Light Outreach Center serves as a beacon of hope for families across the region. Now, thanks to a gift from the estate of the late James L. Byrd III, the Center will be better able to meet...
Local News 9/2/24SEMO, Jackson schools team up to offer tuition discounts, more for educators5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas and Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith signed an agreement Friday, Aug. 30, at Jackson High Schools Ignite Center to increase access for district employees to SEMOs...
Most read 8/31/24Alleged excessive force incidents lead to settlement payouts by City of Cape Girardeau47Cape Girardeau faces scrutiny after settling two excessive force cases for nearly $200,000, with a third trial pending. Allegations involve officer Joseph Whistler. A 2021 state law complicates transparency and accountability.
Most read 8/30/24Marble Hill Mayor provides update on his 'extended hospital stay'2Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton, who has spent some time in a local hospital of late, gave an update on his condition Thursday, Aug. 29. In the six-paragraph statement, he thanked the community for the prayers, love and support over the past several...
Most read 8/29/24Riverfront Fall Festival returns with artisan vendors, live music, family fun1This year's Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, Oct. 19. It is the third year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman...
Its Fair Week!: What to expect at the 168th-Annual SEMO District Fair, Sept. 7-14
Get ready for family fun that brings the region together in Cape Girardeau at the 168th-annual SEMO District Fair, Sept. 7-14 at Arena Park. This year, the SEMO District Fair Boards main focus is safety. To enhance security, they have added a six-foot fence around the perimeter of the fairgrounds, as well as walk-through metal detectors each attendee will enter through.
We want everybody to come and enjoy and feel comfortable coming to the fair, says Darrell Aufdenberg, member of the SEMO District Fair Board. That is the major goal for our board this year. This year, a new, state-of-the-art swine pavilion stands in the livestock exhibition area for students to show their swine exhibits, made possible by donations from SEMO District Fair supporters. And the Grandstand Entertainment staples of the fair are back: The demolition derbies take place Saturday, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 14; the hot rod tractor truck pull takes place Friday, Sept. 13; and Heartland Idol is on the mainstage Monday, Sept. 9.
This years entertainers include Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Reckless Kelly and Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, an Elton John tribute band. The tribute band concert will be free with a paid admission Thursday, Sept. 12. This marks the first time the fair has provided a free concert.
The Activities Tent also includes many free events, including caricature drawings on both Saturdays; bingo Saturday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 11; and Latino Family Day Sunday, Sept. 8. And fairgoers favorite food vendors will be back, along with carnival rides on the Midway, too.
The SEMO District Fair is an important economic driver for the region, bringing people to Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. Last year, approximately 90,000 people attended. This year, Aufden- berg says there is a waiting list for vendors, and the livestock barns will also be full.
Aufdenberg hopes people come out to have fun at this Southeast Missouri tradition.
Come and see the kids [with their exhibits], see the agricul- ture, Aufdenberg says. Come to the fair and have a good time, eat the fair food and enjoy.
Sept. 7-14, 2024
GRANDSTAND ENTERTAINMENT
SEPT. 7 / 6 P.M.
Auto Tire & Parts NAPA DUAL DEMO DERBY #1
Tickets $15 and $20
SEPT. 8
Egypt Mills Antique Tractor Club GARDEN TRACTOR PULL
10 A.M.
ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL
1 P.M. Free Grandstand Event
SEPT. 9 / 7 P.M.
River Radio
HEARTLAND IDOL FINALS Free Grandstand Event
SEPT. 10 / 8 P.M.
NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND
All Tickets $37
Pit and Chair Seating Available
SEPT. 11 / 8 P.M.
RECKLESS KELLY
All Tickets $30
Pit and Chair Seating Available
SEPT. 12 / 7 P.M.
ELTON DAN & THE ROCKET BAND
Free Grandstand Event
Requires a ticket, available at the Fair Ticket Office which includes entry gate admission.
SEPT. 13 / 7 P.M.
DeWitt Auction and Farm Credit SEMO PRO PULLING LEAGUE HOT ROD TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL
Tickets $15 and $20
SEPT. 14 / 6 P.M.
C&C Storm Shelters DUAL DEMO DERBY #2
Tickets $15 and $20
ORDER TICKETS ONLINE www.SEMOFAIR.COM__
All advanced ticket purchases offer free entry gate admission, including motor sports.
ONGROUNDS ENTERTAINMENT
SOUTH FAIRGROUNDS
Wheels of Agriculture Game Show
An audience interactive game show that takes place on a stage. The format is trivia-based game play that awards points to the person who can answer a randomly-selected question. Questions are agriculture-based about animals, plants, food, etc. Fun for all ages!
SEPT. 7, 8 AND 14
2 P.M., 4 P.M. AND 6 P.M.
SEPT. 9-13
5:30 P.M. AND 7 P.M.
NORTH FAIRGROUNDS
The Circus Science Spectacular!
This is an innovative, entertaining educational production using the magical world of a circus to teach science concepts such as matter, air power, forces and motion, sim- ple machines and more. Audiences of all ages go from laughter to amazement in minutes.
SEPT. 7, 8 AND 14
3 P.M. AND 5 P.M.
SEPT. 9-13
5 P.M. AND 7 P.M.
Agriland
Learn more about agriculture here. Race the ducks at the old-time hand-operated well pump display.
Kidzone
Variety of hands-on activities for children.
SMILE CONTEST SEPT. 7 AT 2 P.M.
PORTABLE DAIRY BARN
Learn how milk comes from the farm to the store. A one-of-a-kind experiential dairy farm exhibit on the im- portance of dairy and dairy farming. TEACHING PRESENTATIONS WILL BE HELD THROUGHOUT THE WEEK.
LATINO FAMILY DAY
This event will have a Mariachi Band, pinatas, games for kids, Mexican Bingo and a taco bar
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
1 P.M. TO 6 P.M.
DOG DAY EVENT
Stop by and see dogs from local shelters and visit with dog trainers, vet clinics, and local pet store owners. Plus, DOG TRICK SHOW every hour!
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
4 P.M. TO 7 P.M.
At the Fairgrounds
410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701