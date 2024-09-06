SEMO District Fair is upon us; come join the fun!

-
Column (9/5/24)The financial breakdown of the West Park Mall project: TIF, CID and TDD explainedThere appears to be lingering confusion about the funding mechanism for the West Park Mall project. As a longtime member of the TIF committee with 30 years of experience as a commercial real estate lender, I feel that I have a pretty good...
Column (9/5/24)Dont forget the Iraqi Christians"Have mercy on us and ISIS." Shortly after the mass killing of Christians by that terrorist group in Iraq 10 years ago, a young woman born in a refugee camp led an arena of young people in prayer. She believed in Gods mercy enough that she even...
Editorial (9/4/24)Football season returns, and we're here for itBaseball has been known as Americas pastime. The worlds game is soccer. But as summer ends and fall begins, football our football takes center stage. Its easy to understand why: Everyone gets a role. The players and coaches work hard...
Column (9/3/24)New rules for radicals How to reinvent Kamala HarrisHow do accomplished radicals elect a mediocre far-left presidential candidate? The task might at first seem impossible. Kamala Harris is currently a radical incumbent vice president. For more than three years, she was second in command to an...
Column (9/3/24)What to make of Harris campaign's embrace of freedomDemocrats are embracing freedom and love of country as their campaign message. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and announced that the difference between Republicans and Democrats is "freedom."...
Editorial (9/2/24)Celebrating the 2024 B Magazine Difference MakersIn every community, there exists an army of individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed, yet their impact is profound. These unsung heroes operate across various sectors without seeking accolades. But their efforts make our communities...
Column (9/2/24)Let's stop negotiating with terroristsMy organization, CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, organized a delegation of 20 prominent pastors to travel to Israel to host a press conference on Oct. 7 as a show of support for and solidarity with Israelis on the one-year anniversary...
Column (9/2/24)Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both call for unity. Here's why they're wrongThe single most abused, misused and misunderstood word in American politics is "unity." All presidential candidates vow to unite Americans. Nearly every pundit and public intellectual laments the lack of unity. "When America is united, America...
Editorial (8/30/24)Labor Day: Celebrating America's workforceWhen it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in New York City in 1882 and organized by the Central Labor Union. Right off the bat,...
Column (8/29/24)The rise of the faux libertariansTo listen to the speeches from the podium at the Democratic National Convention, you'd think Democrats were handing out Friedrich Hayek's libertarian classic "The Road to Serfdom" on the floor. In recent weeks, Democrats have made a hard pivot to...
Editorial (8/28/24)Local author event sure to have something for every book wormSoutheast Missouri is an arts-centric region. From the quality productions, exhibits and concerts at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus, Scout Hall, Bedell Performance Hall and other venues to Cape Girardeaus downtown outdoor...
Letter (8/27/24)Letter: LaVoy Finicum's tragic deathI had the opportunity to meet Jeanette Finicum at a local organizations meeting. She was their speaker, and what a story she told. Her husband, LaVoy Finicum, was shot in the back by law enforcement on a snow-covered Oregon road in 2016. Unlike...
Letter (8/24/24)Ignoring illegal hiring practicesWith all the vehement talk around this election period, I still find it so hypocritical that no one has even mentioned cracking down on the so-called law-abiding American companies and individuals fattening their bank accounts by illegally hiring...
Editorial (8/23/24)Congratulations to all for an exciting Babe Ruth World SeriesYou dont have to be a baseball fan to appreciate the drama of a team winning a championship in a 1-0 game behind a stellar one-hit pitching performance. But thats what fans got at this years 18-and-Under Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park in...
Editorial (8/21/24)Back to school a growth opportunitySome days just feel special. That first sunny, 70-degree day after a long, dreary winter. That first cool breeze of the fall slipping through the stands at the football game. That chilly evening when a cup of hot chocolate hits just right before...
Editorial (8/19/24)In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this WednesdayCongressman Jason Smith will be the featured interview Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, for the second installment of the Southeast Missourians Pints & Politics series. Hosted by Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr, the series provides a forum for...
Letter (8/15/24)Letter: Trump's fitness for officeOn Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social: What are the...
Editorial (8/13/24)Thank you to all involved in primary electionElections are as American as apple pie and baseball. Choosing our leaders from president down to town council puts the power in the peoples hands. We decide who represents us, giving rise to a phrase we all know government of the people, for...
Editorial (8/13/24)Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School BashAs the excitement of a new school year approaches, Cape Girardeau is offering families a perfect way to celebrate with the "Back to School Bash" on Thursday, Aug. 15. This event, organized by Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, Discovery...
SEMO District Fair is upon us; come join the fun!
What do you get when you combine artworks, a snapshot of the area's agricultural products, concerts, children's entertainment, a carnival and food favorites?
SEMO District Fair.
This year's extravaganza is upon us, running Saturday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau.
The fair really does have something for all ages. We enjoy marveling at the arts and crafts and wandering around the livestock barn. The youngsters, of course, can't get enough of the rides and games. Grandstand concerts appeal to a variety of musical tastes. And since we all have to eat, there's not much better than fresh-squeezed lemonade, burgers hot off the grill and delightful funnel cakes.
As usual, a parade will kick off the weeklong event. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Capaha Park, ending at the fairgrounds.
Nightly entertainment will feature a Dual Demolition Derby, Sept. 7 and Sept. 14; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Tuesday, Sept. 10; Reckless Kelly, Wednesday, Sept. 11; Elton Dan and the Rocket Band, Thursday, Sept. 12; and a Hot Rod Truck and Tractor Pull, Friday, Sept. 13. For tickets, visit www.semofair.vbotickets.com/events .
River Radios HEARTLAND IDOL competition will be Monday, Sept. 9. The event is free.
Visit the fair's website, www.semofair.com , for a full schedule of events and to purchase midway armbands.
This event wouldn't be possible without lots of hard work behind the scenes from members of the fair's board of directors and dozens of volunteers responsible for everything from coordinating parking to cleaning up each day and night. We appreciate all they do.
SEMO District Fair an annual treat for the senses. We'll see you there.
