Local entrepreneur to host event for mental wellness awareness organization

Revivify 2024: Old Town Cape's premier fundraiser returns with French flairOld Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser is returning next month. Revivify will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. The event is a big part of the fundraising for Old Town Cap, Inc., as it funds the...
New judge appointed to hear civil case to oust Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan5Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed recently as the judge to rule over Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's civil suit. The reassignment of a judge in the case is due to the resignation of Special Judge Jerel Poor, as the order for...
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs; Concrete work reduces Highway 34 in Cape CountyHighway 72 in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 345 to County Road 328 near Jackson will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at person's car; making threats near Save-A-Lot8Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a Cape Girardeau woman throwing bricks at a vehicle in a parking lot near a Save-A-Lot on Monday, Sept. 2 Jaylon Strong, 27, was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at the victim's car after...
Cape Girardeau police announce special traffic plans for 2024 SEMO District FairSaturday, Sept. 7, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic arrangements for the 2024 SEMO District Fair for vehicles entering and exiting the Arena Park area according to a news release. There will be No Parking...
National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising awareness and offering hopeAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 239,252 U.S. citizens -- including 5,888 Missourians -- died by suicide from 2018 through 2022. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is described by the...
Fraternal Order of Police criticizes Southeast Missourian article on excessive force lawsuits9The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, an organization including members of Cape Girardeau Police Department, posted to its Facebook account a response critical of a recent Southeast Missourian article. ...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
After 52 years, Chlastak to retire from ministryFor everything there is a season... Ecclesiastes 3 On the last Sunday of October, the Rev. Frank J. Chlastak will retire from active ministry after 52 years to begin a new season in his life. He is senior minister of First Christian Church...
Cape VA clinic offering drive-thru flu vaccines in OctoberThe Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Rd., will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, as part of its annual Fall Freedom Festival, according to a news release...
Local News 9/3/24Charleston center helps fight hunger in BootheelCHARLESTON, Mo. In the fight against hunger, the Shining Light Outreach Center serves as a beacon of hope for families across the region. Now, thanks to a gift from the estate of the late James L. Byrd III, the Center will be better able to meet...
Local News 9/2/24SEMO, Jackson schools team up to offer tuition discounts, more for educators5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas and Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith signed an agreement Friday, Aug. 30, at Jackson High Schools Ignite Center to increase access for district employees to SEMOs...
Most read 8/31/24Alleged excessive force incidents lead to settlement payouts by City of Cape Girardeau47Cape Girardeau faces scrutiny after settling two excessive force cases for nearly $200,000, with a third trial pending. Allegations involve officer Joseph Whistler. A 2021 state law complicates transparency and accountability.
Most read 8/30/24Marble Hill Mayor provides update on his 'extended hospital stay'2Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton, who has spent some time in a local hospital of late, gave an update on his condition Thursday, Aug. 29. In the six-paragraph statement, he thanked the community for the prayers, love and support over the past several...
Most read 8/29/24Riverfront Fall Festival returns with artisan vendors, live music, family fun1This year's Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, Oct. 19. It is the third year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman...
Local entrepreneur to host event for mental wellness awareness organization
The Keep Going Project
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
Zack Koeller
JustKeepGoing.org
Headline: Local entrepreneur to host event for mental wellness awareness organization
What: Keep Going Launch Event
Where: 39 N Broadview St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 (inside Roost Home Design Marketplace)
When: Saturday, September 7, 2024; 2 PM - 4 PM
This launch party will celebrate the release of the book Keep Going: A Relentless Pursuit to Find Peace, Passion, & Purpose, a mental wellness journey memoir by Jason R. Wray, the owner and CEO of Cape Girardeau-area marketing company Creative Edge.
The event will also mark the official launch of The Keep Going Project, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about mental wellness and eliminating the stigma surrounding it.
The event will include:
A meet-and-greet and book signing with the author
Giveaways and prizes
Appetizers and refreshments
A sneak peek at The Keep Going Box, a curated gift box designed to support mental wellness and encourage positivity
Through The Keep Going Project, Jason aims to reach out to anyone who feels lost or overwhelmed, offering them a message of hope and resilience. His story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder that, no matter how tough the journey, we all have the power to keep moving forward.
