Headline: Local entrepreneur to host event for mental wellness awareness organization

What: Keep Going Launch Event

Where: 39 N Broadview St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 (inside Roost Home Design Marketplace)

When: Saturday, September 7, 2024; 2 PM - 4 PM

This launch party will celebrate the release of the book Keep Going: A Relentless Pursuit to Find Peace, Passion, & Purpose, a mental wellness journey memoir by Jason R. Wray, the owner and CEO of Cape Girardeau-area marketing company Creative Edge.

The event will also mark the official launch of The Keep Going Project, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about mental wellness and eliminating the stigma surrounding it.

The event will include:

A meet-and-greet and book signing with the author

Giveaways and prizes

Appetizers and refreshments

A sneak peek at The Keep Going Box, a curated gift box designed to support mental wellness and encourage positivity

Through The Keep Going Project, Jason aims to reach out to anyone who feels lost or overwhelmed, offering them a message of hope and resilience. His story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder that, no matter how tough the journey, we all have the power to keep moving forward.