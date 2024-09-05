National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising awareness and offering hope

AI-generated image

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 239,252 U.S. citizens -- including 5,888 Missourians -- died by suicide from 2018 through 2022.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is described by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAHMSA) as a time to remember the lives lost to suicide, acknowledge the millions more who have experienced suicidal thoughts and the many individuals, families and communities that have been impacted by suicide. Additionally, SAHMSA describes it as a time to raise awareness about suicide prevention and share messages of hope.

Ideally, were doing suicide prevention year-round, Community Counseling Center Substance Use Division director and suicide prevention coordinator Rick Strait said. (Suicide Prevention Month) is a dedicated time to get people that arent already involved in suicide prevention, involved.

In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, CCC produced a special episode of its Behavioral Health Bytes series titled The Power of Listening  available on CCCs YouTube channel  which features a discussion with suicide survivor Kevin Berthia and retired California Highway Patrol officer Kevin Briggs.

On March 11, 2005, Berthia planned to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, but a 92-minute conversation with Briggs  who listened to Berthias struggles and offered empathy and understanding  ultimately saved his life.

"The act of listening without judgment can be a powerful tool in preventing suicide," Briggs said in a news release from CCC. "By offering empathy and understanding, we can help individuals feel seen, heard and supported."

On average 47,850 people across the nation took their lives from 2018 through 2022. In 2022, Missouri had the 15th-highest suicide rate in the country with 1,219 deaths, which is equal to 19.1 per 100,000 people.

Missouri is higher than the national average, Strait said. We continued to rise over the last couple of decades, minus two years and 2020 and 2021 where there was a slight decline. That only takes account of the individuals that we know died by suicide. It doesn't count people that we don't know that die by suicide, and it doesn't include the many people that may attempt it or are struggling with suicidal thoughts during that time.

The use of firearms is the most common method of suicide in the state, accounting for 66% of the states suicides -- 90% of Missourians who use a gun to attempt suicide die. Overall suicide rates for men in the state are approximately four times higher than for women; 89% of suicide deaths are among white residents; and rates in rural parts of the state are higher than in urban.

About 80% of all suicide deaths are men, Strait said. Part of that is men don't always reach out, they don't communicate, and they also tend to use more lethal means. People in rural communities tend to have a higher ratio. Even though they may have less suicides in our counties versus the St. Louis or Kansas City area number-wise, rate-wise it tends to be higher. In the rural areas, people are less likely to seek help or even know where they may have access to help.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH), suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021, and was the second-leading cause of death for people between 10-14 and 25-34 years old. That year, there were nearly twice as many suicides than homicides nationwide.

Some warning signs of suicide, according to the Missouri Suicide Prevention Network, include:

Talking about wanting to die or kill themselves, feeling hopeless, having no reason to live, feeling trapped or in unbearable pain or being a burden to othersLooking for a way to kill themselves, such as searching for methods online or purchasing a gunIncreasing use of alcohol or drugsActing anxious or agitated, or behaving recklesslySleeping too little or too muchWithdrawing or feeling isolatedDisplaying extreme mood swings or rageGiving away prized possessionsLosing interest in things, or the ability to experience pleasureDisplaying a sudden, uncharacteristic calm

When warning signs are apparent in someone, Strait recommends talking to them and offering to listen. However, these conversations can often be uncomfortable. In that situation, Strait said a friend or a family member can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with a trained professional at www.988lifeline.org.

Let's say I'm talking to you and you're struggling, but I don't feel comfortable asking those questions, then I can call 988 and connect myself and you with a trained crisis intervention counselor to provide those interventions, Strait said.

Additional prevention methods include becoming educated on and aware of risks, listening and offering hope, assisting in connecting with mental health services and exploring tools and support online. A free online prevention training course is also available through Missouri Ask Listen Refer at moasklistenrefer.org.

It takes about 30 minutes, and its at your own pace and done in private, Strait said.

For those who have lost someone to suicide, Strait said CCC also offers a free monthly virtual loss support group. The center will also display personalized pinwheels to honor a loved ones memory. To personalize a pinwheel, visit www.cccntr.com/suicide-impact-awareness-pinwheel-project.