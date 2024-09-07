The Best Books Club: "The Gauguin Connection," by Estelle Ryan

-
-
Revivify 2024: Old Town Cape's premier fundraiser returns with French flairOld Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser is returning next month. Revivify will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. The event is a big part of the fundraising for Old Town Cap, Inc., as it funds the...
-
New judge appointed to hear civil case to oust Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan8Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed recently as the judge to rule over Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's civil suit. The reassignment of a judge in the case is due to the resignation of Special Judge Jerel Poor, as the order for...
-
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs; Concrete work reduces Highway 34 in Cape CountyHighway 72 in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 345 to County Road 328 near Jackson will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at person's car; making threats near Save-A-Lot11Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a Cape Girardeau woman throwing bricks at a vehicle in a parking lot near a Save-A-Lot on Monday, Sept. 2 Jaylon Strong, 27, was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at the victim's car after...
-
Cape Girardeau police announce special traffic plans for 2024 SEMO District FairSaturday, Sept. 7, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic arrangements for the 2024 SEMO District Fair for vehicles entering and exiting the Arena Park area according to a news release. There will be No Parking...
-
National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising awareness and offering hopeAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 239,252 U.S. citizens -- including 5,888 Missourians -- died by suicide from 2018 through 2022. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is described by the...
-
-
Fraternal Order of Police criticizes Southeast Missourian article on excessive force lawsuits11The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, an organization including members of Cape Girardeau Police Department, posted to its Facebook account a response critical of a recent Southeast Missourian article. ...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
After 52 years, Chlastak to retire from ministryFor everything there is a season... Ecclesiastes 3 On the last Sunday of October, the Rev. Frank J. Chlastak will retire from active ministry after 52 years to begin a new season in his life. He is senior minister of First Christian Church...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape VA clinic offering drive-thru flu vaccines in OctoberThe Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Rd., will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, as part of its annual Fall Freedom Festival, according to a news release...
-
-
Local News 9/3/24Charleston center helps fight hunger in BootheelCHARLESTON, Mo. In the fight against hunger, the Shining Light Outreach Center serves as a beacon of hope for families across the region. Now, thanks to a gift from the estate of the late James L. Byrd III, the Center will be better able to meet...
-
-
-
Local News 9/2/24SEMO, Jackson schools team up to offer tuition discounts, more for educators5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas and Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith signed an agreement Friday, Aug. 30, at Jackson High Schools Ignite Center to increase access for district employees to SEMOs...
-
-
-
-
Most read 8/31/24Alleged excessive force incidents lead to settlement payouts by City of Cape Girardeau47Cape Girardeau faces scrutiny after settling two excessive force cases for nearly $200,000, with a third trial pending. Allegations involve officer Joseph Whistler. A 2021 state law complicates transparency and accountability.
-
Most read 8/30/24Marble Hill Mayor provides update on his 'extended hospital stay'2Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton, who has spent some time in a local hospital of late, gave an update on his condition Thursday, Aug. 29. In the six-paragraph statement, he thanked the community for the prayers, love and support over the past several...
-
-
Most read 8/29/24Riverfront Fall Festival returns with artisan vendors, live music, family fun1This year's Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, Oct. 19. It is the third year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman...
The Best Books Club: "The Gauguin Connection," by Estelle Ryan
Ive long known Im a bit of an oddball. I could fill a column with proof of that assessment, but Ill focus on just one for now.
Studies show the vast majority of people anticipate a fresh start with new opportunities and goals as December draws to a close each year. On the contrary, for more than 45 years, as a student and then as an educator, my internal calendar caused me to become giddy really! with New Year anticipation as July drew to a close and a new school year drew near.
That all changed 15 years ago, and when late July arrived again this year, I again found myself neither looking forward nor anticipating anything promising. As a result, and because I wanted to introduce others to a protagonist Ive followed through 17 novels, I selected The Gauguin Connection for our September selection and began reading.
I initially read the first book of Estelle Ryans then-new series when it was originally published in August 2012, and I enjoyed it as much this time as I did then. The plot is engaging, with enough twists to keep a reader interested without becoming so convoluted as to need an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of the details. Ryan avoids at least in this book creating stereotyped characters. Instead, each member of the small cast of main characters, outstanding in their respective fields, is interesting and engaging.
Fortunately, the art connection, which holds little interest to me but is central to this book and therefore necessitates quite a few in-text discussions of art and artists, doesnt distract from what is, for me at least, the crux of the book the mystery to be solved.
As I finished The Gauguin Connection, I felt drawn to look back even further in my reading history, to the genesis of my intense love for mysteries. And so, one evening in early August, I turned off my phone and curled up in my oversized chair with a large bowl of still-warm buttered popcorn and a 32-ounce Sprite and spent a delightful evening re-reading The Secret of the Old Clock (Carolyn Keene, 1930).
I stayed up beyond my self-imposed normal bedtime, just as I had stayed awake far past my parent-imposed bedtime, huddled under the blankets with my desk lamp and book, countless nights throughout my childhood. As I closed the book in the wee hours of the morning, I vowed to occasionally resurrect that practice in the months to come.
As I journaled several hours later, I came to the decision its time for me to resurrect another tradition from my past. To once again see late July and early August as a time of new beginnings, opportunities and goals.
Of course, I was a bit late to the game, but I wasnt going to let that stop me. I purchased a new dot-matrix journal for the new year and, with the help of our next The Best Books Club selection, have spent the past 30-plus days looking forward, considering the possibilities, dreaming and goal-setting.
Its been a wonderful time of staying up late sans the desk lamp under the covers considering my 100 Things list, watching YouTube videos, listening to a variety of intriguing podcasts, etc.
Ive begun to find a healthy balance again, one of reflecting on the past without becoming mired in it and of looking forward to the future while cherishing the moments of the day at hand.
So grab a notebook, real or electronic, and a copy of our September selection, and plan your own roadmap for the absolute best year of your life!
Although we'll no longer be discussing books via The Best Books Club Facebook Group or Facebook Live, I hope you'll f ind a friend or small group of friends with whom to continue talking about books you love. Here are some questions to consider for this month's selection:
1. According to publishing statistics, mystery books are the No. 2 best-selling genre. What is it that makes them so popular?
2. Mystery novels are typically plot-driven rather than character-driven. Do you think thats the case with The Gauguin Connection?
3. Was the climatic scene believable? Explain.
4. If you were casting the movie version of The Gauguin Connection, who would you cast as Genevieve, Colin, Manny, Vinnie and Phillip?
5. What is your favorite book genre and why? What book introduced you to that genre?
Coming Up
Im really excited about our October selection for The Best Books Club! Its Never Too Late to Begin Again (Julie Cameron, 2016) will inspire you to discover creativity and meaning at midlife and beyond. Do not let the word creativity stop you; no saying, Well, thats not for me, because Im not creative. One thing Ive learned in 60-plus years on Earth is every single person is creative in some way. Yes, some people are artists, but all of us create merely by being. So, grab a copy of this book and discover how you can create something new!
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.