Faces of Southeast Missouri: Jayne Ervin

Revivify 2024: Old Town Cape's premier fundraiser returns with French flairOld Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser is returning next month. Revivify will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. The event is a big part of the fundraising for Old Town Cap, Inc., as it funds the...
New judge appointed to hear civil case to oust Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan8Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed recently as the judge to rule over Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's civil suit. The reassignment of a judge in the case is due to the resignation of Special Judge Jerel Poor, as the order for...
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs; Concrete work reduces Highway 34 in Cape CountyHighway 72 in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 345 to County Road 328 near Jackson will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at person's car; making threats near Save-A-Lot11Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a Cape Girardeau woman throwing bricks at a vehicle in a parking lot near a Save-A-Lot on Monday, Sept. 2 Jaylon Strong, 27, was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at the victim's car after...
Cape Girardeau police announce special traffic plans for 2024 SEMO District FairSaturday, Sept. 7, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic arrangements for the 2024 SEMO District Fair for vehicles entering and exiting the Arena Park area according to a news release. There will be No Parking...
National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising awareness and offering hopeAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 239,252 U.S. citizens -- including 5,888 Missourians -- died by suicide from 2018 through 2022. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is described by the...
Fraternal Order of Police criticizes Southeast Missourian article on excessive force lawsuits11The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, an organization including members of Cape Girardeau Police Department, posted to its Facebook account a response critical of a recent Southeast Missourian article. ...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
After 52 years, Chlastak to retire from ministryFor everything there is a season... Ecclesiastes 3 On the last Sunday of October, the Rev. Frank J. Chlastak will retire from active ministry after 52 years to begin a new season in his life. He is senior minister of First Christian Church...
Cape VA clinic offering drive-thru flu vaccines in OctoberThe Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Rd., will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, as part of its annual Fall Freedom Festival, according to a news release...
Local News 9/3/24Charleston center helps fight hunger in BootheelCHARLESTON, Mo. In the fight against hunger, the Shining Light Outreach Center serves as a beacon of hope for families across the region. Now, thanks to a gift from the estate of the late James L. Byrd III, the Center will be better able to meet...
Local News 9/2/24SEMO, Jackson schools team up to offer tuition discounts, more for educators5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas and Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith signed an agreement Friday, Aug. 30, at Jackson High Schools Ignite Center to increase access for district employees to SEMOs...
Most read 8/31/24Alleged excessive force incidents lead to settlement payouts by City of Cape Girardeau47Cape Girardeau faces scrutiny after settling two excessive force cases for nearly $200,000, with a third trial pending. Allegations involve officer Joseph Whistler. A 2021 state law complicates transparency and accountability.
Most read 8/30/24Marble Hill Mayor provides update on his 'extended hospital stay'2Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton, who has spent some time in a local hospital of late, gave an update on his condition Thursday, Aug. 29. In the six-paragraph statement, he thanked the community for the prayers, love and support over the past several...
Most read 8/29/24Riverfront Fall Festival returns with artisan vendors, live music, family fun1This year's Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, Oct. 19. It is the third year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman...
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Jayne Ervin
Jayne Ervin, owner of Jayson Jewelers, grew up in Cape Girardeau with a city grandmother and a country grandmother. She says her city grandmother, Grace Erlbacher Dace, was a classy lady, always well-dressed, with hair and nails to match. As a young girl, Ervin remembers being attracted to her costume jewelry and pretty rings. Her country grandmother, Helen Blattner, was more of the outdoorsy type, and a good businesswoman. After her Grandmother Blattner passed away, Ervin inherited money that allowed her to start a jewelry business. Looking back, Ervin attributes both women's influence to the start-up of a nearly 40-year career in downtown Cape.
I grew up in the 60s and 70s when downtown was booming, Ervin says. Wed go to Woolworths, do our shopping, have lunch. Downtown is the heart of our community and the place to be.
Ervin opened Jayson Jewelers at 33 N. Main St. in 1984, as a mother of three with the youngest child headed to school, purchasing the jewelry on consignment from a woman in New York. If Ervin sold a piece of jewelry, she sent payment and acquired more. Her mother, Joyce Blattner, worked with her for several years, and as business grew, so did her inventory and the need for a larger space. A few years later, Ervin married Loyd Ervin, a local metalsmith and business owner. Together, they remodeled and expanded 115 Themis St., the home of Ervins Metalsmiths, and Jayson Jewelers new location. They moved their family into the apartment above the store.
I needed the adventure [of the business] and to be productive, but I also wanted to be where my children were when they came home from school. That was very important to me, Ervin says. I couldnt have made it at the mall with the long hours. It would have been too demanding.
As it was, Ervins children grew up in the business, and her two daughters, Kendra Harris and Regan Laiben, continue to work with her today. Ervin says they bring a collaboration of new ideas with their youth; they know the business inside and out and have developed customer relationships and connections within the industry. As young adults, Ervin took them with her on her annual diamond-buying trip to Antwerp, Belgium, to visit the diamond district and acquire goods requested by customers, as well as new inventory for the store. These days, the girls go by themselves.
Of course, with the increase of online shopping and stores closing across the country, the retail industry continues to change. Yet, Ervin says they are fortunate to be in a business where people like to touch, see and feel the merchandise. She knows a nice piece of jewelry means different things to different people. Regardless of the occasion, Ervin enjoys helping customers commemorate their special events.
One of these days, Im probably going to retire, says Ervin, who believes her success is due to hard work, determination and good luck. But 40 years in, and we keep getting bigger and better.