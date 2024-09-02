Celebrating the 2024 B Magazine Difference Makers

Editorial

In every community, there exists an army of individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed, yet their impact is profound. These unsung heroes operate across various sectors without seeking accolades. But their efforts make our communities better.

Each year, B Magazine dedicates an edition to recognize these individuals in its Difference Makers edition. These folks identify pressing issues and spearhead solutions, demonstrating leadership and dedication both in their professional roles and through various initiatives.

The 2024 B Magazine Difference Makers include:

 Amanda Altman: As a public defender, Altman integrates her expertise in criminal law and psychology to provide robust representation for indigent clients.

 Danah Brandel: With 28 years at the Saint Francis Healthcare System, Brandel drives patient access improvements and enhances care through her unwavering dedication and innovative solutions.

 Lori Bronenkant: The experience manager at Mercy Cancer Center has channeled her personal and professional experiences with cancer into creating a compassionate patient experience program, including leading We Can Weekends and to provide respite for patients and their families.

 Ed Crowley: A serial entrepreneur and adjunct professor, Crowley combines his global business experience with a passion for innovation to mentor startups and guide future entrepreneurs, all while reconnecting with his family's farm in Glen Allen, Missouri.

 Richard Cuba: As a founding board member of LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home, Cuba has played a pivotal role in launching a facility that provides essential support and shelter for homeless pregnant women and their children in Cape Girardeau.

 Jim Daughters: The band director at Southeast Missouri State University, Daughters inspires students and the community with his dedication and leadership.

 Chad Fisher: Lead pastor at Discover Life Church and founder of Restore the Wonder Camp, Fisher applies his personal experiences to foster a nurturing environment for foster children.

 Robbie Guard: A local banker whose early experiences in Cape Girardeau shaped his career, Guard has expanded his bank while actively participating in community development and civic engagement.

 Becky Harding and Lori Fowler: Co-founders of Area Properties Real Estate - River Region, the real estate professionals have harnessed their expertise and community commitment to drive charitable initiatives.

 Lauren Jones: Founder of The Edge - Pilates & Aerial Arts Studio and Cape Specialty Entertainment Group, Jones has significantly elevated the arts scene in Southeast Missouri by introducing and popularizing aerial arts.

 Joey Keys: As President and CEO of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Keys ensures consistent, high-quality food assistance for underserved communities.

 Steven Lee: A dedicated community member at Ford And Sons Funeral Home, Lees compassion extends to helping those in need throughout Cape Girardeau.

 Kathy Medley: The Sikeston Regional Chamber executive has been instrumental in enhancing her towns tourism and community development through major events and the establishment of key institutions like the Sikeston Visitors Center and Rodeo Museum.

 Tonya Skinner: A business and computer educator at Jackson High School, Skinner has shaped the future of business education with nearly 30 years of innovative teaching and support for fellow educators.

 Brittney Swicionis: A Chicago native whose diverse roles  including associate regional director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, adjunct instructor at Southeast Missouri State University, and owner of Board & Brush Creative Studio  reflect her deep commitment to community service.

Read more in the June edition of B Magazine or online at www.semissourian.com/differencemakers. Well honor these Difference Makers on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the River Campus, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and remarks at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online.

We thank our sponsors  Edward Jones, Saint Francis Healthcare, and Arnold Insurance  for supporting this event. Join us in celebrating the 2024 Difference Makers and their extraordinary contributions to our community.