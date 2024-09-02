Celebrating the 2024 B Magazine Difference Makers

-
Column (9/2/24)Let's stop negotiating with terroristsMy organization, CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, organized a delegation of 20 prominent pastors to travel to Israel to host a press conference on Oct. 7 as a show of support for and solidarity with Israelis on the one-year anniversary...
Column (9/2/24)Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both call for unity. Here's why they're wrongThe single most abused, misused and misunderstood word in American politics is "unity." All presidential candidates vow to unite Americans. Nearly every pundit and public intellectual laments the lack of unity. "When America is united, America...
Editorial (8/30/24)Labor Day: Celebrating America's workforceWhen it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in New York City in 1882 and organized by the Central Labor Union. Right off the bat,...
Column (8/29/24)The rise of the faux libertariansTo listen to the speeches from the podium at the Democratic National Convention, you'd think Democrats were handing out Friedrich Hayek's libertarian classic "The Road to Serfdom" on the floor. In recent weeks, Democrats have made a hard pivot to...
Column (8/28/24)The spiritual hunger politics can't satisfy"Do something." That was one of the refrains of the recent Democratic convention. It was a brilliant emotional play for votes many of the speakers clearly got a memo about the need to alleviate the anxiety of the age and our lives. It likely has a...
Editorial (8/28/24)Local author event sure to have something for every book wormSoutheast Missouri is an arts-centric region. From the quality productions, exhibits and concerts at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus, Scout Hall, Bedell Performance Hall and other venues to Cape Girardeaus downtown outdoor...
Column (8/27/24)Hanson: Who is 'destroying democracy in darkness?'The 2023-2024 campaign season is not just the strangest on record, it's also arguably the most anti-democratic. Ostensibly, the Democratic Party has claimed over the last decade that former President Donald Trump posed a continued and existential...
Column (8/27/24)Smith: The best farmers and ranchers in the worldAs a young kid, I always loved helping out on my grandparents farm. It was an opportunity to spend quality time with family and it helped me learn the value of hard work. Its also what inspired me to join FFA, study agriculture in college, and do...
Letter (8/27/24)Letter: LaVoy Finicum's tragic deathI had the opportunity to meet Jeanette Finicum at a local organizations meeting. She was their speaker, and what a story she told. Her husband, LaVoy Finicum, was shot in the back by law enforcement on a snow-covered Oregon road in 2016. Unlike...
Letter (8/24/24)Ignoring illegal hiring practicesWith all the vehement talk around this election period, I still find it so hypocritical that no one has even mentioned cracking down on the so-called law-abiding American companies and individuals fattening their bank accounts by illegally hiring...
Column (8/24/24)Cape Girardeau's 2024 State of the City address highlights economic health and public safetyCape Girardeau is a city of hospitality. Our economy revolves around businesses that sell goods and services others want and need, hotels and restaurants that people enjoy, and events and spaces that bring joy and a wonderful quality of life. We see...
Editorial (8/23/24)Congratulations to all for an exciting Babe Ruth World SeriesYou dont have to be a baseball fan to appreciate the drama of a team winning a championship in a 1-0 game behind a stellar one-hit pitching performance. But thats what fans got at this years 18-and-Under Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park in...
Editorial (8/21/24)Back to school a growth opportunitySome days just feel special. That first sunny, 70-degree day after a long, dreary winter. That first cool breeze of the fall slipping through the stands at the football game. That chilly evening when a cup of hot chocolate hits just right before...
Editorial (8/19/24)In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this WednesdayCongressman Jason Smith will be the featured interview Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, for the second installment of the Southeast Missourians Pints & Politics series. Hosted by Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr, the series provides a forum for...
Letter (8/15/24)Letter: Trump's fitness for officeOn Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social: What are the...
Editorial (8/13/24)Thank you to all involved in primary electionElections are as American as apple pie and baseball. Choosing our leaders from president down to town council puts the power in the peoples hands. We decide who represents us, giving rise to a phrase we all know government of the people, for...
Editorial (8/13/24)Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School BashAs the excitement of a new school year approaches, Cape Girardeau is offering families a perfect way to celebrate with the "Back to School Bash" on Thursday, Aug. 15. This event, organized by Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, Discovery...
Editorial (8/12/24)Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout HallHere. Literary Magazine, a publication for student writers and artists, is set to host its launch party Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scout Hall. This year marks another milestone for the magazine, which is an engaging opportunity for the young creative...
Editorial (8/9/24)Chicago here we come (again); Contour flights to resumeNashville, its not personal. Here in Cape Girardeau, we love you. From the tunes of the Grand Ole Opry to the NFL experience of the Titans to the free entertainment of bachelorette party after bachelorette party shutting down The District, youre...
Celebrating the 2024 B Magazine Difference Makers
In every community, there exists an army of individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed, yet their impact is profound. These unsung heroes operate across various sectors without seeking accolades. But their efforts make our communities better.
Each year, B Magazine dedicates an edition to recognize these individuals in its Difference Makers edition. These folks identify pressing issues and spearhead solutions, demonstrating leadership and dedication both in their professional roles and through various initiatives.
The 2024 B Magazine Difference Makers include:
Amanda Altman: As a public defender, Altman integrates her expertise in criminal law and psychology to provide robust representation for indigent clients.
Danah Brandel: With 28 years at the Saint Francis Healthcare System, Brandel drives patient access improvements and enhances care through her unwavering dedication and innovative solutions.
Lori Bronenkant: The experience manager at Mercy Cancer Center has channeled her personal and professional experiences with cancer into creating a compassionate patient experience program, including leading We Can Weekends and to provide respite for patients and their families.
Ed Crowley: A serial entrepreneur and adjunct professor, Crowley combines his global business experience with a passion for innovation to mentor startups and guide future entrepreneurs, all while reconnecting with his family's farm in Glen Allen, Missouri.
Richard Cuba: As a founding board member of LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home, Cuba has played a pivotal role in launching a facility that provides essential support and shelter for homeless pregnant women and their children in Cape Girardeau.
Jim Daughters: The band director at Southeast Missouri State University, Daughters inspires students and the community with his dedication and leadership.
Chad Fisher: Lead pastor at Discover Life Church and founder of Restore the Wonder Camp, Fisher applies his personal experiences to foster a nurturing environment for foster children.
Robbie Guard: A local banker whose early experiences in Cape Girardeau shaped his career, Guard has expanded his bank while actively participating in community development and civic engagement.
Becky Harding and Lori Fowler: Co-founders of Area Properties Real Estate - River Region, the real estate professionals have harnessed their expertise and community commitment to drive charitable initiatives.
Lauren Jones: Founder of The Edge - Pilates & Aerial Arts Studio and Cape Specialty Entertainment Group, Jones has significantly elevated the arts scene in Southeast Missouri by introducing and popularizing aerial arts.
Joey Keys: As President and CEO of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Keys ensures consistent, high-quality food assistance for underserved communities.
Steven Lee: A dedicated community member at Ford And Sons Funeral Home, Lees compassion extends to helping those in need throughout Cape Girardeau.
Kathy Medley: The Sikeston Regional Chamber executive has been instrumental in enhancing her towns tourism and community development through major events and the establishment of key institutions like the Sikeston Visitors Center and Rodeo Museum.
Tonya Skinner: A business and computer educator at Jackson High School, Skinner has shaped the future of business education with nearly 30 years of innovative teaching and support for fellow educators.
Brittney Swicionis: A Chicago native whose diverse roles including associate regional director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, adjunct instructor at Southeast Missouri State University, and owner of Board & Brush Creative Studio reflect her deep commitment to community service.
Read more in the June edition of B Magazine or online at www.semissourian.com/differencemakers. Well honor these Difference Makers on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the River Campus, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and remarks at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online.
We thank our sponsors Edward Jones, Saint Francis Healthcare, and Arnold Insurance for supporting this event. Join us in celebrating the 2024 Difference Makers and their extraordinary contributions to our community.
