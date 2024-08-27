Letter: Don't risk democracy

Letter to the Editor

When a marginal person cannot control himself with women or money or laws or taxes or lies or rhetoric or hatred or revenge or relationships or allies or dictators or top secrets or the Constitution or the courts or lawyers or the military or government agencies or minorities or veterans or chaos or anger or impulsiveness and is a dictator-wanna-be, do you really want his hand on the nuclear button? Really?

What about democracy? Are you really ready to throw away 250 years of democracy? Really?

SUE PENZEL, Cape Girardeau