Letter to the Editor

Ignoring illegal hiring practices

Saturday, August 24, 2024

With all the vehement talk around this election period, I still find it so hypocritical that no one has even mentioned cracking down on the so-called law-abiding American companies and individuals fattening their bank accounts by illegally hiring them.

DAVID MAYBRY, Jackson