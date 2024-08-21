-
Column (8/21/24)10 unanswered questions that define the 2024 presidential campaignThe already-long 2024 presidential campaign has become the strangest in modern history. Here are 10 unanswered questions that illustrate how and why we've entered this bizarro world: 1. How can Kamala Harris merely promise us fixes to come in...
-
-
Editorial (8/19/24)In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this WednesdayCongressman Jason Smith will be the featured interview Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, for the second installment of the Southeast Missourians Pints & Politics series. Hosted by Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr, the series provides a forum for...
-
Column (8/19/24)The tariff paradox: Americans love free trade more than they realizeIn the ongoing debate over Americas trade policy, politicians and pundits often claim that the public supports tariffs and other protectionist measures, such as those given to us by the Trump and Biden administrations. A new Cato Institute poll,...
-
-
-
Column (8/15/24)Will Trump pivot to policy over personality?Never has the GOP been more unified, and Donald Trump deserves all the credit. The issue uniting pundits, editorial boards, virtually all Republican politicians, GOP consultants, MAGA warriors and rallygoers: the need for Trump to lay aside personal...
-
Column (8/15/24)The changing face of union membership and its political impactThe appearance of Sean O' Brien, president of the Teamsters Union, in a key speaking slot at the Republican National Convention, raised a lot of eyebrows across the political spectrum about what is going on both with unions and with the Republican...
-
Letter (8/15/24)Letter: Trump's fitness for officeOn Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social: What are the...
-
Column (8/14/24)Taxi driver's take on Tim Walz, abortion and family policyMy taxicab driver declared the Democratic vice-presidential pick, Tim Walz, a dud. "Is Minnesota even in play?" he protested. "This is about abortion, isn't it?" he asked a bit nervously. He was relieved when I agreed with him. Billy, my driver,...
-
Column (8/14/24)A new era in the fight to rein in executive overreachAs someone who strongly believes that the best government is that which is closest to the people, Im incredibly frustrated by how much the federal government has grown since our nation was founded nearly 250 years ago. Whenever the Left is in...
-
Editorial (8/13/24)Thank you to all involved in primary electionElections are as American as apple pie and baseball. Choosing our leaders from president down to town council puts the power in the peoples hands. We decide who represents us, giving rise to a phrase we all know government of the people, for...
-
Editorial (8/13/24)Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School BashAs the excitement of a new school year approaches, Cape Girardeau is offering families a perfect way to celebrate with the "Back to School Bash" on Thursday, Aug. 15. This event, organized by Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, Discovery...
-
Column (8/13/24)How skipping the primaries made Harris a starHow did Kamala Harris become so good at this? How does a sub-par vice president get transformed nearly instantaneously into a joyful performer who can do no wrong? Its easy. As the 20th century writer and strategist James Burnham put it, "Where...
-
Column (8/13/24)The true agenda behind the Harris-Walz campaignPresident Joe Biden won in 2020 on the premise that until the November election, he would pose as good ol Joe from Scranton and not scare voters. So Biden talked about "unity" and "competency". He erased his prior wild primary pandering to...
-
Editorial (8/12/24)Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout HallHere. Literary Magazine, a publication for student writers and artists, is set to host its launch party Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scout Hall. This year marks another milestone for the magazine, which is an engaging opportunity for the young creative...
-
Editorial (8/9/24)Chicago here we come (again); Contour flights to resumeNashville, its not personal. Here in Cape Girardeau, we love you. From the tunes of the Grand Ole Opry to the NFL experience of the Titans to the free entertainment of bachelorette party after bachelorette party shutting down The District, youre...
-
-
Editorial (8/7/24)Babe Ruth World Series returns to Cape GirardeauWith the Olympics winding down, another global sports event is about to begin. And this weeklong competition doesnt require a ticket to Paris. The 16- to 18-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will return to Capaha Park and Cape Girardeau Central High...
-
-
-
-
-
Letter (8/1/24)Smith champions cancer detection billThank you to Rep. Jason Smith for his support of multi-cancer early detection bill. Last month, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act was passed by the House Committee on Ways and Means unanimously...
-
-
Back to school a growth opportunity
Some days just feel special. That first sunny, 70-degree day after a long, dreary winter. That first cool breeze of the fall slipping through the stands at the football game. That chilly evening when a cup of hot chocolate hits just right before they flip the switch on the downtown Christmas tree.
Another: The first day of a new school year.
Throughout Southeast Missouri, the energy crackles outward from campuses as youngsters and soon-to-be adults have flooded hallways and classrooms this week. Smiles and laughter, old friends and new, excitement and possibility.
In Cape Girardeau, the buzz gets dialed to 11 as Southeast Missouri State University welcomes back its thousands of students. Downtown comes alive with the crowded sidewalks and busy streets proof that the city has shifted into a higher gear.
As this new school year dawns, we take a moment to think of teachers. These men and women chose a uniquely important profession and have a chance each day to help young people pursue their goals and dreams. Reading, writing and rithmetic to science, economics and the arts. We thank them for their efforts.
We hope students have a productive and safe academic and extracurricular school year. Education is a two-way street, and students must hold up their end of the bargain. They must receive and process information to learn. Thats not always the easiest thing to do with all the distractions and challenges surrounding young people today. But with effort and a helping hand from educators and supportive guardians, this year can be another building block in young peoples personal foundation.
We also know that all of us have a part to play in the educational system. From taxes that provide personnel and facilities to buying a booster club hamburger at a basketball game that will help purchase new uniforms to serving as a judge for a local quiz bowl tournament, supporting our young people takes many forms. Each instance is an opportunity to encourage.
Good luck to our young people this school year. Seize every opportunity to grow academically and personally.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.