Editorial

Some days just feel special. That first sunny, 70-degree day after a long, dreary winter. That first cool breeze of the fall slipping through the stands at the football game. That chilly evening when a cup of hot chocolate hits just right before they flip the switch on the downtown Christmas tree.

Another: The first day of a new school year.

Throughout Southeast Missouri, the energy crackles outward from campuses as youngsters and soon-to-be adults have flooded hallways and classrooms this week. Smiles and laughter, old friends and new, excitement and possibility.

In Cape Girardeau, the buzz gets dialed to 11 as Southeast Missouri State University welcomes back its thousands of students. Downtown comes alive with the crowded sidewalks and busy streets proof that the city has shifted into a higher gear.

As this new school year dawns, we take a moment to think of teachers. These men and women chose a uniquely important profession and have a chance each day to help young people pursue their goals and dreams. Reading, writing and rithmetic to science, economics and the arts. We thank them for their efforts.

We hope students have a productive and safe academic and extracurricular school year. Education is a two-way street, and students must hold up their end of the bargain. They must receive and process information to learn. Thats not always the easiest thing to do with all the distractions and challenges surrounding young people today. But with effort and a helping hand from educators and supportive guardians, this year can be another building block in young peoples personal foundation.

We also know that all of us have a part to play in the educational system. From taxes that provide personnel and facilities to buying a booster club hamburger at a basketball game that will help purchase new uniforms to serving as a judge for a local quiz bowl tournament, supporting our young people takes many forms. Each instance is an opportunity to encourage.

Good luck to our young people this school year. Seize every opportunity to grow academically and personally.