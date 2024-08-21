Prayer 8-21-24

More to explore
Former mail carrier sentenced for stealing, failing to deliver mail2Robert Gafford, 34, of Jackson was sentenced to 14 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine by U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Tuesday, Aug. 20, after stealing and failing to deliver mail to customers...
COVID-19 cases rise in Cape County as schools reopen11The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Cape Girardeau County heading into the first days of school. One-hundred-twenty-seven COVID-19 cases were reported to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in July and 128 cases through the first...
Cape Council approves issuance of bonds for West Park Mall project after tense back-and-forth between members11The Cape Girardeau City Council saw tension among members Monday, Aug 19, while meeting to approve the allowing of the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA) to issue bonds supporting the West Park Mall redevelopment...
TTF7 committee seeks public input on Cape Girardeau transportation needs2The Transportation Trust Fund 7 (TTF7) committee is asking for input from the public regarding the City of Cape Girardeaus transportation needs. The committee started meeting July 7 at City Hall, and the members will develop a list of projects to...
SEMO students can now get robot-delivered meals from popular campus restaurants5To increase convenience for students dining on campus, Southeast Missouri State University is launching a robot food delivery service through a partnership between SEMO Dining and Starship Technologies. ...
SEMO earns spot on 2024 PTK Transfer Honor RollSoutheast Missouri State University was one of 228 universities in the United States to be named to the 2024 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society Transfer Honor Roll. The distinction comes after the university opened its new Admissions Transfer...
Fundraising drive aims to send Cape Central students to music festivals in St. Louis, New York2Cape Central High Schools marching band, wind symphony and concert choir are raising funds to attend two festivals during the 2024-25 school year. The Cape Central Marching Tigers will have the opportunity to compete in the Bands of America Super...
Most read 8/19/24Port Cape Girardeau plans 50th anniversary celebration4One of Cape Girardeaus oldest existing restaurants is celebrating its golden anniversary. Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge at 19 N Water St. will turn 50 in November, and its ownership is going all out to commemorate the milestone. ...
Dunklin County election recount smooth processKENNETT Recent voting irregularities at Dunklin County raised eyebrows in parts of the community and caused the question of election integrity to rear its befuddling head. Dunklin County sheriffs deputy Aaron Waynick, one of two candidates for...
Most read 8/19/24Cape Girardeau company, hospitals partner for placenta program7One Cape Girardeau business is helping to birth new medical solutions by acquiring donated placental tissue, and their efforts were highlighted in a recent magazine article distributed nationwide. Paul Pfeiffer, president and chief executive officer...
Brazilian trombonist to debut album at Scout Hall concertBrazilian trombonist Felipe Brito will debut his album, "Não Deixe para Amanhã" ("Dont Put Off Until Tomorrow") Saturday, Aug. 24 at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau. Britos album, set for official release in the U.S. on Sept. 6, is a blend of modern...
Hospital execs say options exist for poor patients; man in jail after alleged bank robbery to get medical care3There is no scenario in which a person seeking medical care should commit a crime to seek treatment in jail, a Cape Girardeau hospital executive told the Southeast Missourian on Friday. Hospitals must treat patients regardless of their ability to...
Did you know? Teenagers are having less sex with fewer partners; also using drugs and drinking less4Sexual activity among high school students has decreased significantly over the last decade, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control. The CDCs Youth Risk Behavior Survey daa summary and trends report shows that high school...
Cape Airport Manager Katrina Amos announces resignation on Friday11Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos has announced her resignation from her position effective by Sept. 13, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. Amos states in the release that she is looking forward to future...
Most read 8/15/24Extra pay for extra days: Cape Public Schools aim to attract more substitute teachers5Cape Girardeau Public Schools is offering an extra incentive for substitute teachers who work more than 20 days within the district during the 2024-25 school year. The CGPS Board of Education recently approved a $40 increase to the districts base...
