In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this Wednesday

Editorial

Southeast Missourian file

Congressman Jason Smith will be the featured interview Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, for the second installment of the Southeast Missourians Pints & Politics series.

Hosted by Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr, the series provides a forum for in-depth interviews that delve into the pressing issues shaping Missouris political landscape. The first event, in June, featuring state Rep. and Majority Floor Leader Jon Patterson, was well received, offering a robust discussion and a chance for attendees to ask thoughtful questions.

Smith, who represents Missouris 8th District in Congress, brings a wealth of experience to the table. Elected to Congress in 2013 after eight years in the Missouri General Assembly, Smith now serves as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. This role places him at the forefront of legislative decisions on taxation, trade and economic policy, making his insights particularly interesting.

Smith has built a reputation for his work on economic issues. His leadership on the House Ways and Means Committee underscores his influence on policies that impact both the state and the nation.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the in-person event, which include one beverage, may be purchased at www.semissourian.com/politics. For those unable to attend, a livestream will be available on the same website.

Pints & Politics is sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and the Southeast Missourian. We look forward to seeing you Wednesday evening.