Join us at the TBY Active Living Expo

-
Column (8/15/24)Will Trump pivot to policy over personality?Never has the GOP been more unified, and Donald Trump deserves all the credit. The issue uniting pundits, editorial boards, virtually all Republican politicians, GOP consultants, MAGA warriors and rallygoers: the need for Trump to lay aside personal...
-
Column (8/15/24)The changing face of union membership and its political impactThe appearance of Sean O' Brien, president of the Teamsters Union, in a key speaking slot at the Republican National Convention, raised a lot of eyebrows across the political spectrum about what is going on both with unions and with the Republican...
-
Letter (8/15/24)Letter: Trump's fitness for officeOn Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social: What are the...
-
Column (8/14/24)Taxi driver's take on Tim Walz, abortion and family policyMy taxicab driver declared the Democratic vice-presidential pick, Tim Walz, a dud. "Is Minnesota even in play?" he protested. "This is about abortion, isn't it?" he asked a bit nervously. He was relieved when I agreed with him. Billy, my driver,...
-
Column (8/14/24)A new era in the fight to rein in executive overreachAs someone who strongly believes that the best government is that which is closest to the people, Im incredibly frustrated by how much the federal government has grown since our nation was founded nearly 250 years ago. Whenever the Left is in...
-
Editorial (8/13/24)Thank you to all involved in primary electionElections are as American as apple pie and baseball. Choosing our leaders from president down to town council puts the power in the peoples hands. We decide who represents us, giving rise to a phrase we all know government of the people, for...
-
Editorial (8/13/24)Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School BashAs the excitement of a new school year approaches, Cape Girardeau is offering families a perfect way to celebrate with the "Back to School Bash" on Thursday, Aug. 15. This event, organized by Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, Discovery...
-
Column (8/13/24)How skipping the primaries made Harris a starHow did Kamala Harris become so good at this? How does a sub-par vice president get transformed nearly instantaneously into a joyful performer who can do no wrong? Its easy. As the 20th century writer and strategist James Burnham put it, "Where...
-
Column (8/13/24)The true agenda behind the Harris-Walz campaignPresident Joe Biden won in 2020 on the premise that until the November election, he would pose as good ol Joe from Scranton and not scare voters. So Biden talked about "unity" and "competency". He erased his prior wild primary pandering to...
-
Editorial (8/12/24)Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout HallHere. Literary Magazine, a publication for student writers and artists, is set to host its launch party Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scout Hall. This year marks another milestone for the magazine, which is an engaging opportunity for the young creative...
-
Column (8/12/24)Social Security cant afford tax cut to benefitsSocial Security is facing enormous shortfalls. It is insolvent. Within the next 10 years, no one will be able to avoid this reality despite decades of politically expedient denial. Yet as of today, both presidential candidates, Vice President...
-
Column (8/10/24)This is why Kamala Harris is avoiding the press and getting away with itTo the surprise of just about everyone, Kamala Harris has had a remarkably good two weeks (whether her selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz marks the end of that honeymoon or an extension of it remains to be seen). Democrats, of course, have been...
-
Editorial (8/9/24)Chicago here we come (again); Contour flights to resumeNashville, its not personal. Here in Cape Girardeau, we love you. From the tunes of the Grand Ole Opry to the NFL experience of the Titans to the free entertainment of bachelorette party after bachelorette party shutting down The District, youre...
-
-
-
Column (8/8/24)How St. Louis illegally taxed remote workers and how you can get your money backEver since the pandemic began, St. Louis has been subjecting taxpayers who neither live nor work in the city to legally baseless earnings tax assessments. Forced by litigation and the threat of state preemption to make amends, the city is hoping...
-
Editorial (8/7/24)Babe Ruth World Series returns to Cape GirardeauWith the Olympics winding down, another global sports event is about to begin. And this weeklong competition doesnt require a ticket to Paris. The 16- to 18-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will return to Capaha Park and Cape Girardeau Central High...
-
-
-
-
-
Letter (8/1/24)Smith champions cancer detection billThank you to Rep. Jason Smith for his support of multi-cancer early detection bill. Last month, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act was passed by the House Committee on Ways and Means unanimously...
-
-
Editorial (7/31/24)Its nearly time SEMO District FairThis years SEMO District Fair will be here soon Saturday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau. All the familiar attractions will be back food and fun at the carnival, agricultural exhibits and loads of...
-
Editorial (7/29/24)Major contests, two amendments on Missouris August ballotThe Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election in Missouri will feature local, state and federal candidates. Voters will also decide on two constitutional amendments: Amendment 1, which proposes property tax benefits for day care centers, and Amendment 4,...
-
-
Join us at the TBY Active Living Expo
Learn something. Have some fun. Maybe make a new friend or two.
If that sounds like a good way to spend a few hours, join us at the TBY Active Living Expo from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
TBY The Best Years is a rustmedia publication aimed at helping inform and entertain seniors in the area, and the publications annual expo does just that with workshops, classes and demonstrations.
Physical activities such as cardio drumming and ballroom dancing will raise the heartbeat a bit, while lower-intensity activities will include hands-on craft sessions.
Presenting sponsor Saint Francis Healthcare System, The Alzheimers Association and others will have personnel on hand for health-related workshops and medical screenings.
Cape Girardeau Public Library, Cape Girardeau County Archive Center and Better Business Bureau will also offer helpful information on topics such as researching family history and avoiding scams, an increasingly important part of life in our digital world.
The best part? The expo is free to attend, and there is no registration required.
We look forward to seeing you at the expo. The casino is located at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.