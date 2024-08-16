Editorial

Southeast Missourian file

Learn something. Have some fun. Maybe make a new friend or two.

If that sounds like a good way to spend a few hours, join us at the TBY Active Living Expo from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

TBY  The Best Years  is a rustmedia publication aimed at helping inform and entertain seniors in the area, and the publications annual expo does just that with workshops, classes and demonstrations.

Physical activities such as cardio drumming and ballroom dancing will raise the heartbeat a bit, while lower-intensity activities will include hands-on craft sessions.

Presenting sponsor Saint Francis Healthcare System, The Alzheimers Association and others will have personnel on hand for health-related workshops and medical screenings.

Cape Girardeau Public Library, Cape Girardeau County Archive Center and Better Business Bureau will also offer helpful information on topics such as researching family history and avoiding scams, an increasingly important part of life in our digital world.

The best part? The expo is free to attend, and there is no registration required.

We look forward to seeing you at the expo. The casino is located at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.